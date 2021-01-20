Clermont Garden Club delivered its January plant of the month to the Cooper Memorial Library as a way to connect the public to its programs, civic activities and community outreach.
The air plant Tillandsia Xerographica is a species of bromeliad that is native to South Mexico. It can be a house plant and can be displayed in many different ways, such as using it in a terrarium or attaching it to a driftwood. It’s perfect in moderate light and can be moved around.
For regular care, these plant will thrive with a misting a few times a week. However, about once a month, you’ll want to give the plant a thorough drink, by soaking in lukewarm water for about two minutes. After submerging, be sure to gently shake the plant dry so that water does not pool on leaves.
For information on the Clermont Garden Club, or for clubhouse rental opportunities, visit www.ClermontGardenClub.com.