This past Tuesday, Aug. 15, was a special day and moment for Pastfinders of South Lake, as they were presented a plaque honoring its founding members, who began the organization in 1989.
Making the presentation was George Taylor, Director of Library Services for Lake County, who attended the group’s director meeting that was helmed by Anjanette Mercer, the current president. He was joined by Cooper Memorial Library Supervisor Rachael Smoyak.
Although the presentation was brief, it nevertheless was poignant, as current members remembered those who had since passed away in the intervening years.