Whether you’re as experienced as the chess players in Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” or a casual player, you are invited to join Clermont’s new Virtual Chess Club.
Chess lovers can connect virtually every Thursday at 6 p.m. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department launched the club April 1.
“This is the latest virtual program city staff has innovated to provide during the COVID-19 pandemic as a safe option for our community,” Parks and Recreation director Scott Davidoff said. “We are excited to get players signed up.”
The free Champions for a Lifetime program allows players to see who else is online and challenge whomever they choose to a game.
Registration is required. Email Amy Dingman at adingman@clermontfl.org.
Other virtual city programs have been successful, according to the city. Virtual Bingo attracted twice the participants that the in-person program previously drew.
The City of Clermont’s Champions for a Lifetime programming offers Clermont’s seniors and nonresidents social activities, fitness classes, games, discussion groups, guest lectures, field trips and more at no cost unless otherwise noted.
