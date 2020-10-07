Bogie may have never said that famous line in the movie classic “Casablanca,” but that won’t stop this piano from playing over and over. You are looking at a vintage player piano – the piano that can make even the most inexperience player sound like a trained expert.
This amazing instrument plays music all by itself. Since this particular one is electric, all you need to do is plug it in, insert the piano roll for the tune you want to play, flip a switch and off you go! No need to even pump the peddles.
This piano can be found in the Quonset hut at Clermont’s Historic Village, located at 490 West Avenue on the shores of beautiful Lake Minneola. Come to the Village, bring the kids and watch their faces light up in amazement as the piano plays itself!
The Historic Village is open every Saturday and Sunday, 1–4 p.m. Admission is free; however, a $5 donation per person over age 12 is requested. Upon arrival, all visitors are asked to report to the pavilion to sign the guest book and receive a brief explanation of procedure changes that have been made due to the pandemic. All volunteers wear masks, and masks are available for visitors upon request.
Interested in the history of Clermont or in history in general? Consider joining the Clermont Historical Society. Annual membership is $25 per person or $35 per couple.
Additional pictures and information about the Village is posted on the group’s Facebook page, and a new website will be launching soon. For more information, call 352-242-7734.