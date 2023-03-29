Saturday, visitors to Lake Louisa State Park’s Nature Fest had plenty of opportunity to enjoy the natural world, from kayaking in Lake Louisa and taking tram tours around the park, to learning about animals and plants from various exhibitors.
Organizations on hand included the Lake County Water Authority; Clermont Martin Watch, a volunteer group that manages and monitors purple martin houses in downtown Clermont; the Passionflower chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society; Florida Trail Association and more.
Amanda Nappier, a state park ranger, was popular as she showed visitors several beautiful snakes at her booth. Live music, a food truck and vendors added to the fun.
The annual event was hosted by the Friends of Lake Louisa State Park volunteer group, which offers several events throughout the year, including its popular Halloween and Poochapalooza festivals. Learn more at fllsp.org.
For information on this huge state park in Clermont, visit
https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/lake-louisa-state-park.