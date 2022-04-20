Rescue Rebels would like to introduce our new sweet senior girl Hannah.
Since she has joined Rescue Rebels, she has started her new beginning to a better life, beginning with being up to date on shots and microchipped.
This poor girl has pancreatitis, advanced diabetes and she is anemic. She is emaciated and only weighs 46 lbs. If all of that isn’t bad enough, she is also mostly blind.
Hannah is approximately 9 years old, she is a victim of neglect. Her sad eyes tell us she never knew love. She has many fears and we can only imagine what this girl has endured. Hannah has missed out on many things in life that a normal dog would have experienced.
Our hearts cry for this sweet soul, all she wants is a family that will give her the love and TLC that she has clearly never had.
Hannah does have a long journey ahead of her, but this time it will be a happy journey, we won’t stop until Hannah is nursed and restored back to good health.
Hannah is a true sweetheart through and through. All this precious girl wants is love and affection just like any other dog. Will you please be a part of changing Hannah’s world for the better??
All we are asking is to donate towards her extensive medical bills. Every dollar counts. The paypal is rescue.rebels@yahoo.com, or the donate link: rescuerebels.org