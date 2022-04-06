In solidarity with our Polish colleagues and friends, Eagle-Orzel Educational and Cultural Exchange, Inc. is helping to raise funds to support the humanitarian efforts of the PMDK cultural center in Otwock (PMDK = “Powiatowy Młodzieżowy Dom Kultury” translates “Province-wide Youth House of Culture”).
PMDK is actively serving as a collection and distribution site for donations and is organizing the transport of food, medicine, personal hygiene items, and more to a town in Ukraine.
The PMDK is also hosting arts workshops for Ukrainian children.
The money raised by Eagle-Orzel will be sent directly to Ewa Musiejko, the director of PMDK. We have worked with Musiejko for over a decade and are confident that the money will be used responsibly to support the refugee crisis.
Please visit their website https://pmdk-otwock.pl/, or Facebook page to stay abreast of the center’s activities. We will also post periodic updates on our website.
Thank you for your interest and generosity! You can donate on our webpage: www.eagle-orzel.org/donations/