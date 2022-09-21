Although it’s still weeks away, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, will be here before we know it. As the News Leader did last year, we wish to honor those who served by telling their stories.
If you or someone you know (and this can include widows and children) whose experience in combat will make it possible for the newspaper to pay tribute, we would love to hear from you or them.
Please email Managing Editor Steve Steiner at ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com with your stories (and if possible, please also include photos, preferably in a jpg format), so that those who served receive the honor and respect they so deserve.
Thank you.