When Hannah was rescued she was extremely lethargic. She simply lay in her kennel, not moving or even reacting to any stimuli. She was then taken to a veterinarian and diagnosed as being severely dehydrated, severely anemic, had untreated, advanced diabetes, an untreated case of pancreatitis, an open wound in her neck and blind because of cataracts.
Once Hannah’s condition was stabilized, she was able to live with a foster family. Her life changed dramatically for the better. Although still medically fragile, she was in loving hands. This past June she underwent successful cataract surgery and now has full vision in both eyes.
However, she will need eye drops for life. In addition to the eye drops, Hannah will need two injections of insulin per day, but dogs with diabetes can and do live long, healthy lives.
Hannah is a German shepard mix, sweet and calm and fully house trained. She does travel well in a car and is dog friendly. She thrives on a mix of low-fat kibble and home cooked food (chicken and green beans); prescription food is not required
Please be an adopter who has experience with a dog with diabetes.
If this is you, please go to www.rescuerebels.org/adoptables