The Eustis Police Department is implementing a tuition reimbursement program for any individual who completes the police academy anywhere in Florida and is hired by the department.
Reimbursement of up to $3,500 will be given to applicants who successfully pass the Florida State Law Enforcement Exam, meet all hiring requirements of the Eustis Police Department and commit to a three-year term with the department.
The next police academy program at Eustis-based Lake Technical College begins in February.
Visit www.laketech.org to learn more about the program.
For more information regarding tuition reimbursement, contact the Eustis Police Department at
eustispolice@ci.eustis.fl.us or 352-483-5400.