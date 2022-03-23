There is a dangerous social media trend called the “Orbeez Challenge.”
It encourages shooting strangers with “Orbeez” water beads. These beads can cause serious injury when fired from an air-powered gun. In many instances, these guns are painted to resemble real functioning firearms.
The Clermont Police Department has responded to several incidents in which people were shot or their vehicles damaged by these types of air guns.
Parents are encouraged to discuss the dangers of this type of activity with their children.
It is also encouraged to call the CPD or Crimeline upon spotting anything suspicious. Call the following numbers:
911
352-343-2101 for non-emergency calls
352-394-5588 Clermont PD
800-423-8477 (TIPS) Crimeline