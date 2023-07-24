Clermont’s own Police Department leader Charles Broadway has been promoted to President of the Florida Police Chiefs Association.
Chief Broadway is the first Lake County police chief to hold the coveted title and he will accept the position at a special conference in Bonita Springs August 1.
For Chief Broadway, who was the FCPA’s first vice-president, it is an incredible achievement after 27 years in law enforcement.
“I am humbled by this opportunity to serve,” he said. “I am truly looking forward to the opportunity to serve and to implement several new initiatives that can benefit my peers.
“This role would not be possible without the encouragement and support from my wife and family, the men and women of the Clermont Police Department, local legislators, colleagues, our community, and friends. “
One of the big initiatives he is planning to work towards involves the overall health and wellbeing of police officers in Clermont and Florida.
Another is to promote the Police Department as a good place to work since several agencies in Florida face challenges to recruit police officers.
“We need to promote the good our police officers do in the community,” Chief Broadway said. “It is still a noble profession to be in, yet in some areas it is difficult to recruit the next generation of officers.
“I want to show our communities that thousands of positive interactions occur between police officers and members of the public every single day. Our heroes go above and beyond and that is something to be noticed.
“The last few years have been tough on the police departments, and we need to change the public’s perception of us and policing as a profession.”
Chief Broadway has a long and impressive career in law enforcement that started in 1996 with the New York City Police department where he was a detective.
He was one of the first responders on the scene during the 911 terrorist attacks where he assisted with search and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center.
In 2002, Chief Broadway moved to Florida to be closer to family where he worked for the Gainesville Police Department.
Two years later, he advanced his career when he was hired by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement as a Special Agent to investigate violent crimes, human trafficking, and complex drug cases.
He was then promoted to Special Agent Supervisor where he oversaw the Public Integrity Unity at the agency and conducted investigations of all police officer involved shootings in Central Florida.
Chief Broadway settled in Clermont in 2010 as a police captain and he was appointed Chief of Police in December 2012 where he has served ever since.
Under his leadership, the Clermont Police Department recently earned Reaccreditation with the Commission for Florida law Enforcement Accreditation.
This means that the Clermont force is recognized as an agency that demonstrates outstanding professional standards and it is a coveted form of recognition.
As for Chief Broadway, serving Clermont and its communities is an honor and a privilege and one that he takes to heart.
“From the very beginning of entering a professional law enforcement career, I always had a passion to make a difference in the lives of other people and in the communities that I vow to serve and protect.
“As a Police Chief and the incoming FPCA President, I still have that same passion today.”
For more information on the Clermont Police Department, call 352-394-5588 or visit www.clermontfl.gov/262/police-department