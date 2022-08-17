CLERMONT POLICE DEPARTMENT
AUG. 3
Trespass, 300 block Third Street, trespassed from property
Criminal mischief, 800 block State Road 50, property damage reported
Vehicle burglary, 100 block Pier Street, property taken from unsecured vehicle
Flee to elude, Citrus Tower Boulevard and State Road 50, subject fled during attempted traffic stop
Armed robbery, 1000 block U.S. 27, subjects arrested
AUG. 4
Vehicle burglary, 1000 block State Road 50, window broken, property taken
Trespass, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subjects trespassed
Vehicle burglary, 600 block River Birch Court, unsecured vehicle entered, nothing taken
Trespass after warning, 100 block U.S. 27, arrested
AUG. 5
Stolen vehicle, 300 block Sky Valley Street, vehicle taken from location
Domestic battery, 100 block Sutter Drive, battery reported at location
Battery, 300 block Third Street, battery reported at location
Warrant, Hartwood March Road and U.S. 27, arrested
Attempted murder of LEO, 1000 block State Road 50, arrested, investigation ongoing
AUG. 6
Possession of controlled substance (cocaine)/drug paraphernalia, Hunt Street and U.S. 27, arrested
Grand theft (auto), petit theft, 2000 block State Road 33, arrested
Warrant, Lake Boulevard and State Road 50, arrested
Criminal mischief, 700 block Lake View Pointe Drive, property damage reported
AUG. 7
Aggravated battery, 200 Hunt Street, warrant requested
Warrant, 3000 block Florigold Grove Street, arrested
AUG. 8
Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, 700 block State Road 50, warrant requested for attempted vehicular battery
Burglary, Highland Ranch and Blackstill Lake Road, lock broken, property taken
Missing person, 1000 block Don Wickham Drive
Recovered missing person, 2000 block State Road 50
Missing person, 500 block West Osceola Street
AUG. 9
Burglary, 200 block Second Street, property taken from location
Death, 3000 block U.S. 27, no sign of foul play
Warrant, 800 block Montrose Street, arrested
Recovered missing person, 1000 block Briarhaven Lane
AUG. 10
Possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)/drug paraphernalia, East Avenue and Desoto Street, arrested
Theft, 2000 block Kingstone Ridge Drive
Recovered missing person, 500 block Osceola Street
Narcotics and violation of probation, East Avenue and West Desoto Street, possession of methamphetamine/drug paraphernalia, arrested
Flee to elude, Scott Street and Desoto Street, fled during attempted traffic stop
Flee to elude, Hartle Road and State Road 50, fled during attempted traffic stop
AUG. 11
Trespass, 700 block U.S. 27, trespassed from location
LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
AUG. 5
Possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)/drug paraphernalia, 30 block Howard Avenue, Mascotte; arrested
DUI, 1000 block West Broad Street, Groveland; arrested
Child neglect, 100 block Hibiscus Avenue, Mascotte; warrant requested to arrest male, female
AUG. 6
DUI (second offense), reckless driving, refusal to submit to breath/urine/blood test, possession of cannnabis, Empire Road and Palmetto Drive, Mascotte; arrested
AUG. 7
Grand theft (auto), 1000 block Way of Peace Lane, Mascotte; warrant requested for arrest
Uttering forged instrument, criminal use of personal identification information, providing false name to law enforcement officer, disorderly intoxication, 400 block Four Seasons Avenue, Mascotte; arrested
Carrying concealed weapon, 100 block Wilson Lake Parkway, Groveland; arrested
AUG. 8
Criminal use of personal identification information, driving while license permanently revoked, false name to law enforcement, possession of cannabis, Ashmore Avenue and Blett Street, Mascotte; arrested