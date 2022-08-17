CLERMONT POLICE DEPARTMENT

AUG. 3

Trespass, 300 block Third Street, trespassed from property

Criminal mischief, 800 block State Road 50, property damage reported

Vehicle burglary, 100 block Pier Street, property taken from unsecured vehicle

Flee to elude, Citrus Tower Boulevard and State Road 50, subject fled during attempted traffic stop

Armed robbery, 1000 block U.S. 27, subjects arrested

AUG. 4

Vehicle burglary, 1000 block State Road 50, window broken, property taken

Trespass, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subjects trespassed

Vehicle burglary, 600 block River Birch Court, unsecured vehicle entered, nothing taken

Trespass after warning, 100 block U.S. 27, arrested

AUG. 5

Stolen vehicle, 300 block Sky Valley Street, vehicle taken from location

Domestic battery, 100 block Sutter Drive, battery reported at location

Battery, 300 block Third Street, battery reported at location

Warrant, Hartwood March Road and U.S. 27, arrested

Attempted murder of LEO, 1000 block State Road 50, arrested, investigation ongoing

AUG. 6

Possession of controlled substance (cocaine)/drug paraphernalia, Hunt Street and U.S. 27, arrested

Grand theft (auto), petit theft, 2000 block State Road 33, arrested

Warrant, Lake Boulevard and State Road 50, arrested

Criminal mischief, 700 block Lake View Pointe Drive, property damage reported

AUG. 7

Aggravated battery, 200 Hunt Street, warrant requested

Warrant, 3000 block Florigold Grove Street, arrested

AUG. 8

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, 700 block State Road 50, warrant requested for attempted vehicular battery

Burglary, Highland Ranch and Blackstill Lake Road, lock broken, property taken

Missing person, 1000 block Don Wickham Drive

Recovered missing person, 2000 block State Road 50

Missing person, 500 block West Osceola Street

AUG. 9

Burglary, 200 block Second Street, property taken from location

Death, 3000 block U.S. 27, no sign of foul play

Warrant, 800 block Montrose Street, arrested

Recovered missing person, 1000 block Briarhaven Lane

AUG. 10

Possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)/drug paraphernalia, East Avenue and Desoto Street, arrested

Theft, 2000 block Kingstone Ridge Drive

Recovered missing person, 500 block Osceola Street

Narcotics and violation of probation, East Avenue and West Desoto Street, possession of methamphetamine/drug paraphernalia, arrested

Flee to elude, Scott Street and Desoto Street, fled during attempted traffic stop

Flee to elude, Hartle Road and State Road 50, fled during attempted traffic stop

AUG. 11

Trespass, 700 block U.S. 27, trespassed from location


LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

AUG. 5

Possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)/drug paraphernalia, 30 block Howard Avenue, Mascotte; arrested

DUI, 1000 block West Broad Street, Groveland; arrested

Child neglect, 100 block Hibiscus Avenue, Mascotte; warrant requested to arrest male, female

AUG. 6

DUI (second offense), reckless driving, refusal to submit to breath/urine/blood test, possession of cannnabis, Empire Road and Palmetto Drive, Mascotte; arrested

AUG. 7

Grand theft (auto), 1000 block Way of Peace Lane, Mascotte; warrant requested for arrest

Uttering forged instrument, criminal use of personal identification information, providing false name to law enforcement officer, disorderly intoxication, 400 block Four Seasons Avenue, Mascotte; arrested

Carrying concealed weapon, 100 block Wilson Lake Parkway, Groveland; arrested

AUG. 8

Criminal use of personal identification information, driving while license permanently revoked, false name to law enforcement, possession of cannabis, Ashmore Avenue and Blett Street, Mascotte; arrested

