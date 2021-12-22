DEC. 9

Death, 1000 block Lakeshore Drive, no sign of foul play

Death, 2000 block Caledonian Street, no sign of foul play

Trespass, 10,000 block State Road 50, trespassed from location

Disturbance, 1000 block State Road 50 East, disturbance reported at location

Trespass, 4000 block U.S. 27, trespassed from location

Criminal mischief, 400 block 12th Street, property damage reported at location

Disorderly intoxication, Eighth Street and Minneola Avenue, subjects arrested for disorderly intoxication.

 

DEC. 10

DUI, Hancock Road and Greater Pines, arrested for driving under the influence

 

DEC. 11

Theft, 800 block Hooks Street, property taken from location

Attempted suicide, 1000 block Pier Street, officers responded to attempted suicide at location

Stolen vehicle, 2000 block State Road 50 East, vehicles with keys inside taken from location

DUI, U.S. 27 and Frank Jerrell Road, arrested for driving under the influence

 

DEC. 12

Trespass, Pitt Street and South Grand Highway, subjects trespassed from location

Warrant, 800 block South Grand Highway, arrested on active warrant

AOA, Blackstill Lake Road and Fosgate Road, officer assisted another agency at location

 

DEC. 14

Criminal mischief, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, property damage reported

Found property, 2000 block State Road 50, property found at location

Domestic battery, 2000 block Kaley Ridge, subjects arrested for domestic battery

Trespass, 100 block Third Street, trespassed from location

 

DEC. 15

Battery and theft, 2000 block State Road 50 East, battery and theft reported at location

Domestic battery, 1000 block Northridge Boulevard, domestic battery reported

Criminal mischief, 1000 block South Grand Highway, property damaged

