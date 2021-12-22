DEC. 9
Death, 1000 block Lakeshore Drive, no sign of foul play
Death, 2000 block Caledonian Street, no sign of foul play
Trespass, 10,000 block State Road 50, trespassed from location
Disturbance, 1000 block State Road 50 East, disturbance reported at location
Trespass, 4000 block U.S. 27, trespassed from location
Criminal mischief, 400 block 12th Street, property damage reported at location
Disorderly intoxication, Eighth Street and Minneola Avenue, subjects arrested for disorderly intoxication.
DEC. 10
DUI, Hancock Road and Greater Pines, arrested for driving under the influence
DEC. 11
Theft, 800 block Hooks Street, property taken from location
Attempted suicide, 1000 block Pier Street, officers responded to attempted suicide at location
Stolen vehicle, 2000 block State Road 50 East, vehicles with keys inside taken from location
DUI, U.S. 27 and Frank Jerrell Road, arrested for driving under the influence
DEC. 12
Trespass, Pitt Street and South Grand Highway, subjects trespassed from location
Warrant, 800 block South Grand Highway, arrested on active warrant
AOA, Blackstill Lake Road and Fosgate Road, officer assisted another agency at location
DEC. 14
Criminal mischief, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, property damage reported
Found property, 2000 block State Road 50, property found at location
Domestic battery, 2000 block Kaley Ridge, subjects arrested for domestic battery
Trespass, 100 block Third Street, trespassed from location
DEC. 15
Battery and theft, 2000 block State Road 50 East, battery and theft reported at location
Domestic battery, 1000 block Northridge Boulevard, domestic battery reported
Criminal mischief, 1000 block South Grand Highway, property damaged