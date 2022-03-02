FEBRUARY 17

Business burglary, 100 block State Road 50 West, business burglary reported at address

Trespass, 600 block State Road 50 East, subject was trespassed from location

Warrant, 4000 block Linwood Trace Lane, arrested on active warrant

Narcotics, Second Street and State Road 50, arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics, Pitt Street and Bloxam Avenue, arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia

 

FEBRUARY 18

Death, 3000 block U.S. 27 South, no sign of foul play.

Grand theft, 2000 block U.S. 27, property taken from location

AOA, 1000 block State Road 50 East, officers assisted another agency at location

DUI and leaving the scene of a crash, Bloxam Avenue and State Road 50, arrested for driving under the influence and leaving scene of crash

AOA, 600 block Villa Court, officers assisted another agency at location

Stolen vehicle, 1000 block U.S. 27 South, vehicle taken from location

Domestic battery, 100 block U.S. 27, subjects arrested for domestic battery.

DUI, Montrose Street and U.S. 27, arrested for driving under the influence

 

FEBRUARY 19

Domestic battery, 600 block State Road 50 East, subjects arrested for domestic battery

DUI and narcotics, Granville Avenue and State Road 50, arrested for driving under the influence and for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance

Narcotics, 600 block U.S. 27, subjects arrested for possession of fentanyl, marijuana and drug paraphernalia

FEBRUARY 20

Criminal mischief, 100 block East Avenue, property damage reported at location

Vehicle burglary, 600 block South Ridge Road, property taken from unsecured vehicle at location

 

FEBRUARY 21

Vehicle burglary, 10,000 block Hartle Groves Place, window broken, property taken from vehicle

Trespass, 700 block Pitt Street, subject trespassed from location

Vehicle burglary, 10,000 block Hartle Groves Place, victim advised property taken from vehicle

Trespass, 4000 block Barrister Drive, subjecte trespassed from location

Narcotics and unlicensed carrying of concealed weapons, Bloxam Avenue and Villa Court, subjects arrested for methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon without a license

 

FEBRUARY 22

Theft, 100 block Carroll Street, property taken from location

Weapons complaint, U.S. 27 and State Road 50, weapons complaint reported at location

Retail theft, 100 block U.S. 27 North, subject took items without paying

Narcotics, 2000 block U.S. 27, arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia

 

FEBRUARY 23

Suspicious incident, 200 block Hunter Street, suspicious incident reported at location

Sex offense, 1000 block Briarhaven Lane, sex offense reported at location

Found property, 800 block Osceola Street, found property reported at location

DUI, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, arrested for driving under the influence

 

