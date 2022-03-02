FEBRUARY 17
Business burglary, 100 block State Road 50 West, business burglary reported at address
Trespass, 600 block State Road 50 East, subject was trespassed from location
Warrant, 4000 block Linwood Trace Lane, arrested on active warrant
Narcotics, Second Street and State Road 50, arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Narcotics, Pitt Street and Bloxam Avenue, arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia
FEBRUARY 18
Death, 3000 block U.S. 27 South, no sign of foul play.
Grand theft, 2000 block U.S. 27, property taken from location
AOA, 1000 block State Road 50 East, officers assisted another agency at location
DUI and leaving the scene of a crash, Bloxam Avenue and State Road 50, arrested for driving under the influence and leaving scene of crash
AOA, 600 block Villa Court, officers assisted another agency at location
Stolen vehicle, 1000 block U.S. 27 South, vehicle taken from location
Domestic battery, 100 block U.S. 27, subjects arrested for domestic battery.
DUI, Montrose Street and U.S. 27, arrested for driving under the influence
FEBRUARY 19
Domestic battery, 600 block State Road 50 East, subjects arrested for domestic battery
DUI and narcotics, Granville Avenue and State Road 50, arrested for driving under the influence and for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance
Narcotics, 600 block U.S. 27, subjects arrested for possession of fentanyl, marijuana and drug paraphernalia
FEBRUARY 20
Criminal mischief, 100 block East Avenue, property damage reported at location
Vehicle burglary, 600 block South Ridge Road, property taken from unsecured vehicle at location
FEBRUARY 21
Vehicle burglary, 10,000 block Hartle Groves Place, window broken, property taken from vehicle
Trespass, 700 block Pitt Street, subject trespassed from location
Vehicle burglary, 10,000 block Hartle Groves Place, victim advised property taken from vehicle
Trespass, 4000 block Barrister Drive, subjecte trespassed from location
Narcotics and unlicensed carrying of concealed weapons, Bloxam Avenue and Villa Court, subjects arrested for methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon without a license
FEBRUARY 22
Theft, 100 block Carroll Street, property taken from location
Weapons complaint, U.S. 27 and State Road 50, weapons complaint reported at location
Retail theft, 100 block U.S. 27 North, subject took items without paying
Narcotics, 2000 block U.S. 27, arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia
FEBRUARY 23
Suspicious incident, 200 block Hunter Street, suspicious incident reported at location
Sex offense, 1000 block Briarhaven Lane, sex offense reported at location
Found property, 800 block Osceola Street, found property reported at location
DUI, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, arrested for driving under the influence