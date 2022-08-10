CLERMONT POLICE DEPARTMENT

July 28

Trespass, 10,000 block State Road 50, trespassed from location

DWLS, narcotics, armed trafficking, possess of firearm/ammo by a felon, flee to elude, resisting arrest without violence, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, arrested

Trespass, 2000 block U.S. 27, trespassed from location

JULY 29

Possession of cannabis, North Ridge Road and North Hancock Road, arrested

JULY 31

Aggravated battery against pregnant victim-domestic, 15,000 block County Road 565A, arrested

Possession of firearm/ammo by convicted felon, resisting without violence, Northridge Boulevard and Presidio Drive, arrested

AUG. 1

Burglary of occupied conveyance, grand theft, unlawful use of two-way communication device, 2000 block State Road 33, arrested

Petit theft (third conviction), Magnolia Point and State Road 50, arrested

AUG. 2

Aggravated battery with deadly weapon, 10,00 block Reagans Run Drive, arrested

Resisting/obstruct without violence, possession of controlled substance (fentanyl)/drug paraphernalia, introduction of controlled substance into jail; tampering of evidence, possession of controlled substance (heroin), 1000 block Crestridge Drive, arrested

AUG. 3

Trespass, 300 block Third Street, subject trespassed from property

Criminal mischief, 800 block State Road 50, property damage reported

Vehicle burglary, 1000 block Pier Street, property taken from unsecured vehicle

Flee to elude, State Road 50 and Citrus Tower Boulevard, subject fled during attempted traffic stop

Armed robbery, 100 block U.S. 27, subjects arrested


LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

JULY 29

DWLSR-habitual offender, Albrook Street and Anderson Avenue, Mascotte; arrested

AUG. 1

Possession of methamphetamine/marijuana, 300 block West Broad Street, Groveland; arrested

DUI (first offense), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), felony flee or attempt to elude law enforcement, reckless driving (first offense), 300 block Line Avenue, Mascotte; arrested

AUG. 2

DUI, State Road 33 and East Waldo Street, Groveland; arrested

Grand theft,  1000 block West Broad Street, Groveland; employee arrested for stealing money

AUG. 3

DWLS Commercial vehicle (second offense), impeding traffic, 400 block East Myers Boulevard, Mascotte; arrested

Recommended for you