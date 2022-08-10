CLERMONT POLICE DEPARTMENT
July 28
Trespass, 10,000 block State Road 50, trespassed from location
DWLS, narcotics, armed trafficking, possess of firearm/ammo by a felon, flee to elude, resisting arrest without violence, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, arrested
Trespass, 2000 block U.S. 27, trespassed from location
JULY 29
Possession of cannabis, North Ridge Road and North Hancock Road, arrested
JULY 31
Aggravated battery against pregnant victim-domestic, 15,000 block County Road 565A, arrested
Possession of firearm/ammo by convicted felon, resisting without violence, Northridge Boulevard and Presidio Drive, arrested
AUG. 1
Burglary of occupied conveyance, grand theft, unlawful use of two-way communication device, 2000 block State Road 33, arrested
Petit theft (third conviction), Magnolia Point and State Road 50, arrested
AUG. 2
Aggravated battery with deadly weapon, 10,00 block Reagans Run Drive, arrested
Resisting/obstruct without violence, possession of controlled substance (fentanyl)/drug paraphernalia, introduction of controlled substance into jail; tampering of evidence, possession of controlled substance (heroin), 1000 block Crestridge Drive, arrested
AUG. 3
Trespass, 300 block Third Street, subject trespassed from property
Criminal mischief, 800 block State Road 50, property damage reported
Vehicle burglary, 1000 block Pier Street, property taken from unsecured vehicle
Flee to elude, State Road 50 and Citrus Tower Boulevard, subject fled during attempted traffic stop
Armed robbery, 100 block U.S. 27, subjects arrested
LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 29
DWLSR-habitual offender, Albrook Street and Anderson Avenue, Mascotte; arrested
AUG. 1
Possession of methamphetamine/marijuana, 300 block West Broad Street, Groveland; arrested
DUI (first offense), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), felony flee or attempt to elude law enforcement, reckless driving (first offense), 300 block Line Avenue, Mascotte; arrested
AUG. 2
DUI, State Road 33 and East Waldo Street, Groveland; arrested
Grand theft, 1000 block West Broad Street, Groveland; employee arrested for stealing money
AUG. 3
DWLS Commercial vehicle (second offense), impeding traffic, 400 block East Myers Boulevard, Mascotte; arrested