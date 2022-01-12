DEC. 28, 2021
Domestic battery, 400 block Kristler Circle, arrested for domestic battery
Battery, 1000 block U.S. 27, battery reported at location
Domestic battery and resisting arrest without violence, 1000 block Muir Circle, arrested for domestic battery and resisting arrest without violence
Narcotics, 12th Street and State Road 50, arrested for possession of marijuana, cocaine and controlled substance
DEC. 29
Warrant, Hartwood Marsh Road and U.S. 27, arrested on active warrant
DEC. 30
Grand theft, 1000 block State Road 50 East, arrested for grand theft
Fraud, 400 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, fraudulent transactions made to victim’s account from location
DUI, Hartwood Marsh Road and U.S. 27, arrested for driving under the influence
DUI, Bloxam Avenue and State Road 50, arrested for driving under the influence
DEC. 31
Trespass after warning and disorderly intoxication, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, arrested for trespassed after warning and disorderly intoxication.
JAN. 1
DUI, 12th Street and State Road 50, arrested for driving under the influence
DWLS, Bloxam Avenue and State Road 50, arrested for driving with a suspended license
JAN. 3
Death, 2000 block Belsfield Circle, no sign of foul play
JAN. 5
Violation of injunction, 3000 block U.S. 27, violation of injunction at location reported
Grand theft, 200 block Cedar Street, property taken from location
JAN. 6
Traffic offense, Johns Lake Road and U.S. 27, arrested for driving without a license
Aggravated assault, 600 block Winding Lake Drive, arrested for aggravated assault
Overdose, 100 block Third Street, officers responded to an overdose at location
JAN. 7
Death, 2000 block Helmsley Circle, no sign of foul play
Stolen vehicle, 900 block State Road 50, vehicle taken; had keys left inside
Stolen vehicle, 10,000 block Granville Avenue, leased vehicle not returned to location
DUI, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, arrested driving under the influence
JAN. 8
Violation of no contact order, 1000 block Don Wickham Drive, arrested for violation of no contact order
Domestic battery, 2000 block Kingston Ridge Drive, arrested for domestic battery
Missing/Recovered person, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, missing person reported, later recovered nearby
DUI, Lake Boulevard and State Road 50, arrested driving under the influence