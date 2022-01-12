DEC. 28, 2021

Domestic battery, 400 block Kristler Circle, arrested for domestic battery

Battery, 1000 block U.S. 27, battery reported at location

Domestic battery and resisting arrest without violence, 1000 block Muir Circle, arrested for domestic battery and resisting arrest without violence

Narcotics, 12th Street and State Road 50, arrested for possession of marijuana, cocaine and controlled substance

 

DEC. 29

Warrant, Hartwood Marsh Road and U.S. 27, arrested on active warrant

 

DEC. 30

Grand theft, 1000 block State Road 50 East, arrested for grand theft

Fraud, 400 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, fraudulent transactions made to victim’s account from location

DUI, Hartwood Marsh Road and U.S. 27, arrested for driving under the influence

DUI, Bloxam Avenue and State Road 50, arrested for driving under the influence

 

DEC. 31

Trespass after warning and disorderly intoxication, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, arrested for trespassed after warning and disorderly intoxication.

 

JAN. 1

DUI, 12th Street and State Road 50, arrested for driving under the influence

DWLS, Bloxam Avenue and State Road 50, arrested for driving with a suspended license

 

JAN. 3

Death, 2000 block Belsfield Circle, no sign of foul play

 

JAN. 5

Violation of injunction, 3000 block U.S. 27, violation of injunction at location reported

Grand theft, 200 block Cedar Street, property taken from location

 

JAN. 6

Traffic offense, Johns Lake Road and U.S. 27, arrested for driving without a license

 

 

Aggravated assault, 600 block Winding Lake Drive, arrested for aggravated assault

Overdose, 100 block Third Street, officers responded to an overdose at location

 

JAN. 7

Death, 2000 block Helmsley Circle, no sign of foul play

Stolen vehicle, 900 block State Road 50, vehicle taken; had keys left inside

Stolen vehicle, 10,000 block Granville Avenue, leased vehicle not returned to location

DUI, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, arrested driving under the influence

 

JAN. 8

Violation of no contact order, 1000 block Don Wickham Drive, arrested for violation of no contact order

Domestic battery, 2000 block Kingston Ridge Drive, arrested for domestic battery

Missing/Recovered person, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, missing person reported, later recovered nearby

DUI, Lake Boulevard and State Road 50, arrested driving under the influence

 

