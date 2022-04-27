APRIL 20
Trespass, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subject trespassed from location
Recovered stolen vehicle, 5000 block State Road 50, stolen vehicle recovered from another district
Trespass, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subjects trespassed from location
Retail theft and trespass, 1000 Johns Lake Road, arrested for retail theft and trespassed from location
Trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, 2000 block Hilltop Road, arrested for trespassing on a construction site
Battery and trespass, 600 block Hooks Street, battery reported at location and subject trespassed.
APRIL 21
Residential burglary, 1000 block Ridge Valley Street, rear glass door broken, items taken
Suspicious incident, 1000 block Wake Forest Avenue, suspicious incident reported at location
AOA, 400 block Chestnut Street, officers assisted another agency at location
APRIL 22
Vehicle burglary, 1000 block Bowman Street, property taken from vehicle
Recovered stolen vehicle, 800 block Bloxam Avenue, stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction recovered at location
Vehicle burglary, 2600 block U.S. 27, property taken from vehicle
Verbal disturbance, 4000 block Barbados Loop, verbal disturbance reported at location
Driving while license suspended, 200 block Overlook Drive, arrested for driving while license suspended
Verbal disturbance, 200 block Overlook Drive, officers responded to verbal disturbance at location
Narcotics, Granville and State Road 50, officers recovered narcotics at location
DUI, Hancock Road and State Road 50, arrested for driving under the influence
APRIL 23
Trespass warning, 1400 block Johns Lake Road, subject trespassed from location
Battery, 800 block State Road 50, battery reported at location
Trespass warning, 1400 block Johns Lake Road, subject trespassed from location
Trespass warning, 1400 block Johns Lake Road, subject trespassed from location
Warrant, 1700 block Hooks Street, arrested on an outstanding warrant
Recovered missing juvenile, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, juvenile reported missing recovered at location
APRIL 24
Warrant, 500 block Eighth Street, arrested on an outstanding warrant
Domestic battery, 1000 block West Magnolia, arrested for domestic battery
Overdose, 200 block Overlook Drive, officers responded to overdose at location
Drug arrest, 16,000 block State Road 50, arrested for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia