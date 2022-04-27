APRIL 20

Trespass, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subject trespassed from location

Recovered stolen vehicle, 5000 block State Road 50, stolen vehicle recovered from another district

Trespass, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subjects trespassed from location

Retail theft and trespass, 1000 Johns Lake Road, arrested for retail theft and trespassed from location

Trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, 2000 block Hilltop Road, arrested for trespassing on a construction site

Battery and trespass, 600 block Hooks Street, battery reported at location and subject trespassed.

 

APRIL 21

Residential burglary, 1000 block Ridge Valley Street, rear glass door broken, items taken

Suspicious incident, 1000 block Wake Forest Avenue, suspicious incident reported at location

AOA, 400 block Chestnut Street, officers assisted another agency at location

APRIL 22

Vehicle burglary, 1000 block Bowman Street, property taken from vehicle

Recovered stolen vehicle, 800 block Bloxam Avenue, stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction recovered at location

Vehicle burglary, 2600 block U.S. 27, property taken from vehicle

Verbal disturbance, 4000 block Barbados Loop, verbal disturbance reported at location

Driving while license suspended, 200 block Overlook Drive, arrested for driving while license suspended

Verbal disturbance, 200 block Overlook Drive, officers responded to verbal disturbance at location

Narcotics, Granville and State Road 50, officers recovered narcotics at location

DUI, Hancock Road and State Road 50, arrested for driving under the influence

 

APRIL 23

Trespass warning, 1400 block Johns Lake Road, subject trespassed from location

Battery, 800 block State Road 50, battery reported at location

Trespass warning, 1400 block Johns Lake Road, subject trespassed from location

Trespass warning, 1400 block Johns Lake Road, subject trespassed from location

Warrant, 1700 block Hooks Street, arrested on an outstanding warrant

Recovered missing juvenile, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, juvenile reported missing recovered at location

 

APRIL 24

Warrant, 500 block Eighth Street, arrested on an outstanding warrant

Domestic battery, 1000 block West Magnolia, arrested for domestic battery

Overdose, 200 block Overlook Drive, officers responded to overdose at location

Drug arrest, 16,000 block State Road 50, arrested for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia

