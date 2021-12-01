NOV. 19

Warrant, 800 block Chestnut Street, arrested on active warrant

Fraud, 1000 block Sherbrook Drive, attempted phone scam 

Narcotics, State Road 50 and Second Street, arrested for possession of methamphetamine

Domestic battery,700 block Lakeview Drive, arrested for domestic battery

 

NOV. 20

Criminal mischief, U.S. 27 and Pitt Street, property damage

Criminal mischief, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, property damage

Grand theft, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, employee theft

Retail theft, 2000 block U.S. 27, items taken without paying

Trespass, 4000 block U.S. 27, subject trespassed from location

DWLS, U.S. 27 and Hartwood Marsh Road, arrested for driving with suspended license

 

NOV. 21

Criminal mischief, 1000 block 12th Street, property damage

Trespass, 900 block State Road 50 East, subject trespassed from location

Disturbance, 4000 block Powderhorn Place, disturbance at location

Flee to elude, State Road 50 and Anderson Street, subject fled from officers during attempted traffic stop

 

