NOV. 19
Warrant, 800 block Chestnut Street, arrested on active warrant
Fraud, 1000 block Sherbrook Drive, attempted phone scam
Narcotics, State Road 50 and Second Street, arrested for possession of methamphetamine
Domestic battery,700 block Lakeview Drive, arrested for domestic battery
NOV. 20
Criminal mischief, U.S. 27 and Pitt Street, property damage
Criminal mischief, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, property damage
Grand theft, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, employee theft
Retail theft, 2000 block U.S. 27, items taken without paying
Trespass, 4000 block U.S. 27, subject trespassed from location
DWLS, U.S. 27 and Hartwood Marsh Road, arrested for driving with suspended license
NOV. 21
Criminal mischief, 1000 block 12th Street, property damage
Trespass, 900 block State Road 50 East, subject trespassed from location
Disturbance, 4000 block Powderhorn Place, disturbance at location
Flee to elude, State Road 50 and Anderson Street, subject fled from officers during attempted traffic stop