MARCH 4

Trespass after warning, 2000 block of U.S. 27, arrested for trespass after warning

Narcotics, Lakeshore Drive and 12th Street, arrested possession of marijuana and a THC vape pen

 

MARCH 5

Grand theft, 10,000 block State Road 50, items taken from location without paying

DUI, Lake Boulevard and State Road 50, arrested driving under the influence

 

MARCH 6

Business burglary, 600 block State Road 50, arrested for burglary

 

MARCH 7

Grand theft, 300 block Frontage Road, property taken from location

DUI, arrested driving under the influence

 

MARCH 8

Trespass, 2000 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, subjects trespassed from location

AOA, 2000 block Knollcrest Drive, Officers assisted another agency at location

Domestic battery, 1000 block Linton Court, arrested for domestic battery

Found property, 100 block Third Street, officer patrolling area found property at location

Death, 100 block East Minnehaha Avenue, no sign of foul play

MARCH 9

Warrant, 800 block Scott Street, arrested on active warrant

Retail theft, 1000 block Sandy Grove Avenue, arrested for retail theft

Narcotics and weapons offense, Greater Hills Boulevard and State Road 50, arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and unlawfully carrying a firearm

Disturbance, 3000 block U.S. 27, a disturbance reported at location

Recommended for you