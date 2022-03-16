MARCH 4
Trespass after warning, 2000 block of U.S. 27, arrested for trespass after warning
Narcotics, Lakeshore Drive and 12th Street, arrested possession of marijuana and a THC vape pen
MARCH 5
Grand theft, 10,000 block State Road 50, items taken from location without paying
DUI, Lake Boulevard and State Road 50, arrested driving under the influence
MARCH 6
Business burglary, 600 block State Road 50, arrested for burglary
MARCH 7
Grand theft, 300 block Frontage Road, property taken from location
DUI, arrested driving under the influence
MARCH 8
Trespass, 2000 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, subjects trespassed from location
AOA, 2000 block Knollcrest Drive, Officers assisted another agency at location
Domestic battery, 1000 block Linton Court, arrested for domestic battery
Found property, 100 block Third Street, officer patrolling area found property at location
Death, 100 block East Minnehaha Avenue, no sign of foul play
MARCH 9
Warrant, 800 block Scott Street, arrested on active warrant
Retail theft, 1000 block Sandy Grove Avenue, arrested for retail theft
Narcotics and weapons offense, Greater Hills Boulevard and State Road 50, arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and unlawfully carrying a firearm
Disturbance, 3000 block U.S. 27, a disturbance reported at location