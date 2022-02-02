JANUARY 24

AOA, 500 block West Montrose Street, officers assisted another agency at location

Death, 600 block Linden Street, no sign of foul play

Information, 700 block Roane Road, information reported at location

 

JANUARY 25

Business burglary, 600 block State Road 50, window broken, items taken

Death, 3000 block Currant Avenue, no sign foul play

Found property, 2000 block U.S. 27, property found at location

Domestic battery, 1000 block Disston Avenue, arrested for domestic battery

Overdose, 1000 block West Minnehaha Avenue, officers responded to overdose at location

Warrant, 1000 block West Minnehaha Avenue, arrested on active warrant

 

JANUARY 27

Aggravated assault, 1000 block Aqua Lane, aggravated assault reported at location

Information, 1000 block Steves Road, information reported at location

Shooting, 300 block North Bloxam Avenue, victim reported hearing gunshots and damage to property at location

JANUARY 29

Sick person, North Hancock Road and Northridge Boulevard, officers responded to sick person at location

Battery, 2000 block Cluster Oak Drive, arrested for battery

Warrant, 3000 block Park Branch Avenue, arrested on active warrant

Overdose, 300 block Bloxam Avenue, officers responded to overdose at location

DWLS, Hooks Street and U.S. 27, arrested for driving with suspended license

 

JANUARY 29

Recovered/stolen vehicle, 900 block School Street, officers recovered stolen vehicle at location

DWLS, Grand Highway and State Road 50, arrested for driving with suspended license 

Domestic attempted murder, domestic battery, child abuse and false imprisonment, 1000 block Northridge Boulevard, subject was arrested for attempted murder-domestic battery, child abuse and false imprisonment.

DUI, 2000 block U.S. 27, arrested for driving under the influence.

