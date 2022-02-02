JANUARY 24
AOA, 500 block West Montrose Street, officers assisted another agency at location
Death, 600 block Linden Street, no sign of foul play
Information, 700 block Roane Road, information reported at location
JANUARY 25
Business burglary, 600 block State Road 50, window broken, items taken
Death, 3000 block Currant Avenue, no sign foul play
Found property, 2000 block U.S. 27, property found at location
Domestic battery, 1000 block Disston Avenue, arrested for domestic battery
Overdose, 1000 block West Minnehaha Avenue, officers responded to overdose at location
Warrant, 1000 block West Minnehaha Avenue, arrested on active warrant
JANUARY 27
Aggravated assault, 1000 block Aqua Lane, aggravated assault reported at location
Information, 1000 block Steves Road, information reported at location
Shooting, 300 block North Bloxam Avenue, victim reported hearing gunshots and damage to property at location
JANUARY 29
Sick person, North Hancock Road and Northridge Boulevard, officers responded to sick person at location
Battery, 2000 block Cluster Oak Drive, arrested for battery
Warrant, 3000 block Park Branch Avenue, arrested on active warrant
Overdose, 300 block Bloxam Avenue, officers responded to overdose at location
DWLS, Hooks Street and U.S. 27, arrested for driving with suspended license
Recovered/stolen vehicle, 900 block School Street, officers recovered stolen vehicle at location
DWLS, Grand Highway and State Road 50, arrested for driving with suspended license
Domestic attempted murder, domestic battery, child abuse and false imprisonment, 1000 block Northridge Boulevard, subject was arrested for attempted murder-domestic battery, child abuse and false imprisonment.
DUI, 2000 block U.S. 27, arrested for driving under the influence.