MARCH 17
AOA, 4000 block Peaceful Valley, Officers assisted another agency at location
Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence, 1000 block Northridge Road, subject arrested
Fraud, 2000 block State Road 50, fraudulent transaction reported
Retail theft, 1000 block State Road 50, subjects took items without paying
Narcotics, Citrus Tower Boulevard and Hooks Street, officers recovered narcotics at location
Narcotics, Hancock Road and Hooks Street, subject arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
MARCH 23
Trespass, 600 block State Road 50, subject trespassed from location
Narcotics, State Road 50 and Grand Highway, arrested for possession of marijuana
Narcotics, State Road 50 and Summit Green Boulevard, arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia
MARCH 24
Theft and trespass, 1000 block State Road 50, subjects arrested for theft and trespassed from location
Retail theft, 1000 block Sandy Grove Avenue, items taken without paying
Theft, 700 block State Road 50, theft reported at location
DUI, State Road 50 and Grand Highway, arrested for driving under the influence