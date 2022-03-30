MARCH 17

AOA, 4000 block Peaceful Valley, Officers assisted another agency at location

Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence, 1000 block Northridge Road, subject arrested

Fraud, 2000 block State Road 50, fraudulent transaction reported

Retail theft, 1000 block State Road 50, subjects took items without paying

Narcotics, Citrus Tower Boulevard and Hooks Street, officers recovered narcotics at location

Narcotics, Hancock Road and Hooks Street, subject arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

 

MARCH 23

Trespass, 600 block State Road 50, subject trespassed from location

Narcotics, State Road 50 and Grand Highway, arrested for possession of marijuana

Narcotics, State Road 50 and Summit Green Boulevard, arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia

 

MARCH 24

Theft and trespass, 1000 block State Road 50, subjects arrested for theft and trespassed from location

Retail theft, 1000 block Sandy Grove Avenue, items taken without paying

Theft, 700 block State Road 50, theft reported at location

DUI, State Road 50 and Grand Highway, arrested for driving under the influence

