APRIL 26

Narcotics, Citrus Tower Boulevard and State Road 50, arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia

 

APRIL 27

Trespass after warning/resisting without violence, 1000 block State Road 50, arrested for trespass after warning/resisting without violence

Domestic battery, 700 block Pine Lane, arrested for domestic battery

 

APRIL 29

Missing person, 1000 block Cabot Drive, family member reported a missing person

Recovered stolen vehicle, Grand Highway and State Road 50, officers recovered stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction

Retail Theft, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subjects took items without paying

DUI, 2000 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, arrested driving under the influence

Flee to elude, Hartwood Marsh Road and U.S. 27, vehicle fled from officers during attempted traffic stop

APRIL 30

AOA, 100 block Grand Highway, officers assisted another agency at location

Trespass, 600 block State Road 50, subject trespassed from location

Warrant, 500 block West Osceola Street, arrested on active warrant

Trespass, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subjects trespassed from location

Overdose, 10,000 block State Road 50, officers responded to overdose at location

 

MAY 1

Boat crash, 12th Street and Lake Minneola Shores, officers responded to boat crash at location

AOA, 100 block Sunnyside Drive, officers assisted another agency at location

Retail Theft, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subjects took items without paying

Domestic battery, 2000 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, arrested for domestic battery

Trespss after Warning, 1000 block Don Wickham Drive, subject arrested for trespass after warning

 

