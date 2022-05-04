APRIL 26
Narcotics, Citrus Tower Boulevard and State Road 50, arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia
APRIL 27
Trespass after warning/resisting without violence, 1000 block State Road 50, arrested for trespass after warning/resisting without violence
Domestic battery, 700 block Pine Lane, arrested for domestic battery
APRIL 29
Missing person, 1000 block Cabot Drive, family member reported a missing person
Recovered stolen vehicle, Grand Highway and State Road 50, officers recovered stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction
Retail Theft, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subjects took items without paying
DUI, 2000 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, arrested driving under the influence
Flee to elude, Hartwood Marsh Road and U.S. 27, vehicle fled from officers during attempted traffic stop
APRIL 30
AOA, 100 block Grand Highway, officers assisted another agency at location
Trespass, 600 block State Road 50, subject trespassed from location
Warrant, 500 block West Osceola Street, arrested on active warrant
Trespass, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subjects trespassed from location
Overdose, 10,000 block State Road 50, officers responded to overdose at location
MAY 1
Boat crash, 12th Street and Lake Minneola Shores, officers responded to boat crash at location
AOA, 100 block Sunnyside Drive, officers assisted another agency at location
Retail Theft, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subjects took items without paying
Domestic battery, 2000 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, arrested for domestic battery
Trespss after Warning, 1000 block Don Wickham Drive, subject arrested for trespass after warning