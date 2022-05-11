MAY 5
Theft, 1000 block State Road 50, property taken from location
Battery, 500 block East Highland Avenue, arrested for battery
Trespass, 3000 block U.S. 27, subject trespassed from location
MAY 6
Warrant, 10,000 block Hartle Groves Place, arrested on active warrant
Warrant, 1000 block Sandy Grove Avenue, arrested on active warrant
Trespass, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subject trespassed from location
Trespass, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, subject trespassed from location
Warrant, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, arrested on active warrant
Domestic aggravated battery, 200 block Bloxam Avenue, subjects arrested for domestic aggravated battery
Information, 600 block U.S. 27, complainant reported information at location
Aggravated battery, Osceola Street and Eighth Street, arrested for aggravated battery
MAY 7
Vehicle burglary, 200 block Pleasant Hill Drive, property taken from vehicle
Retail theft and trespass, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, arrested for retail theft, trespassed from property
Narcotics, 600 block State Road 50, arrested for possession of methamphetamine
DUI, County Road 455 and State Road 50, subjects arrested for driving under the influence
MAY 8
Retail theft and trespass, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, arrested for retail theft, trespassed from property
Missing person, 1000 block Oakley Seaver Drive, family member reported a missing person at location
Retail theft, 600 block State Road 50, subject took items without paying
Abandoned vehicle, Citrus Tower Boulevard and Johns Lake Road, officers responded to abandoned vehicle at location