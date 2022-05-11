MAY 5

Theft, 1000 block State Road 50, property taken from location

Battery, 500 block East Highland Avenue, arrested for battery

Trespass, 3000 block U.S. 27, subject trespassed from location

 

MAY 6

Warrant, 10,000 block Hartle Groves Place, arrested on active warrant

Warrant, 1000 block Sandy Grove Avenue, arrested on active warrant

Trespass, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subject trespassed from location

Trespass, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, subject trespassed from location

Warrant, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, arrested on active warrant

Domestic aggravated battery, 200 block Bloxam Avenue, subjects arrested for domestic aggravated battery

Information, 600 block U.S. 27, complainant reported information at location

Aggravated battery, Osceola Street and Eighth Street, arrested for aggravated battery

 

MAY 7

Vehicle burglary, 200 block Pleasant Hill Drive, property taken from vehicle

Retail theft and trespass, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, arrested for retail theft, trespassed from property

Narcotics, 600 block State Road 50, arrested for possession of methamphetamine

DUI, County Road 455 and State Road 50, subjects arrested for driving under the influence

MAY 8

Retail theft and trespass, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, arrested for retail theft, trespassed from property

Missing person, 1000 block Oakley Seaver Drive, family member reported a missing person at location

Retail theft, 600 block State Road 50, subject took items without paying

Abandoned vehicle, Citrus Tower Boulevard and Johns Lake Road, officers responded to abandoned vehicle at location

