LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 11
Burglary with battery, petit theft, 15,000 block Kensington Trail, subject reached into victim’s car and attempted to take victim’s dog
Resisting an officer without violence, 15,000 block Oakland Court, subject refused to surrender, forcing officers armed with warrant to enter premise. Subject then refused to cooperate and was tasered. Subject then arrested
GRAND THEFT, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subject arrested, attempted to leave without paying
MAY 12
Narcotics, DUI, DWRL, Hancock Road and State Road 50, subject arrested for marijuana possession, which field tested at 18.87 grams, driving with revoked license
MAY 13
Possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, Greater Hills Boulevard and State Road 50, arrested for possession of Acetaminophen Oxycodone Hydrochloride, drug paraphernalia
Grand theft, scheme to defraud, 100 block U.S. 27, arrested for lottery tickets stolen by employee; total estimated amount of tickets stolen $1485.60. Lottery tickets recovered
Possession of controlled substance, 600 block Broad Street, Groveland, arrested for possession of Alprazolam (Xanax)
MAY 15
DUI and leaving scene of an accident with injuries, Hartwood Marsh Road and U.S. 27, arrested for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries
CLRMONT POLICE DEPARTMENT
MAY 9
Stolen vehicle and fraud, 10,000 block State Road 50, stolen vehicle and fraudulent documentation reported
Domestic battery, 600 block Brooke Court, arrested for domestic battery
MAY 11
Recovered vehicle, 1000 block State Road 50, officers recovered vehicle stolen from another jurisdiction
Criminal mischief, 12th Street, property damage
Trespass, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subjects trespassed from property
AOA, 10,000 block West Lakeshore Drive, officers assisted another agency at location
Information, 10,000 block County Road 455, information reported at location
Warrant and trespass, 1000 block Hammock Ridge Road, arrested on active warrant, trespassed from location
Disturbance, 800 block Grand Highway, disturbance reported at location
Narcotics, Magnolia Pointe and State Road 50, arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia
Battery, 1000 block State Road 50, battery reported at location
Disturbance, 2000 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, disturbance reported at location
Narcotics and DWSL, Oakley Seaver Drive and State Road 50, arrested for possession of marijuana and driving with suspended license
MAY 13
Theft, 2000 block U.S. 27, property taken from location
Grand theft, 100 block U.S. 27, arrested for grand theft
DUI, Hancock Road and Johns Lake Road, arrested for driving under the influence
Trespass, 700 block U.S. 27, subject trespassed from location
MAY 14
Domestic battery, 12th Street and State Road 50, domestic battery reported
DUI and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, Hartwood Marsh Road and U.S. 27, arrested for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
MAY 15
Flee to elude, Hancock Road and Old State Road 50, fled from officers during an attempted traffic stop