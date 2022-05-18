LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

MAY 11

Burglary with battery, petit theft, 15,000 block Kensington Trail, subject reached into victim’s car and attempted to take victim’s dog

Resisting an officer without violence, 15,000 block Oakland Court, subject refused to surrender, forcing officers armed with warrant to enter premise. Subject then refused to cooperate and was tasered. Subject then arrested

GRAND THEFT, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subject arrested, attempted to leave without paying

MAY 12

Narcotics, DUI, DWRL, Hancock Road and State Road 50, subject arrested for marijuana possession, which field tested at 18.87 grams, driving with revoked license

MAY 13

Possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, Greater Hills Boulevard and State Road 50, arrested for possession of Acetaminophen Oxycodone Hydrochloride, drug paraphernalia

Grand theft, scheme to defraud, 100 block U.S. 27, arrested for lottery tickets stolen by employee; total estimated amount of tickets stolen $1485.60. Lottery tickets recovered

Possession of controlled substance, 600 block Broad Street, Groveland, arrested for possession of Alprazolam (Xanax)

MAY 15

DUI and leaving scene of an accident with injuries, Hartwood Marsh Road and U.S. 27, arrested for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries 

 

CLRMONT POLICE DEPARTMENT

MAY 9

Stolen vehicle and fraud, 10,000 block State Road 50, stolen vehicle and fraudulent documentation reported

Domestic battery, 600 block Brooke Court, arrested for domestic battery

MAY 11

Recovered vehicle, 1000 block State Road 50, officers recovered vehicle stolen from another jurisdiction

Criminal mischief, 12th Street, property damage

Trespass, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subjects trespassed from property

AOA, 10,000 block West Lakeshore Drive, officers assisted another agency at location

Information, 10,000 block County Road 455, information reported at location

Warrant and trespass, 1000 block Hammock Ridge Road, arrested on active warrant, trespassed from location

Disturbance, 800 block Grand Highway, disturbance reported at location

Narcotics, Magnolia Pointe and State Road 50, arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia

Battery, 1000 block State Road 50, battery reported at location

Disturbance, 2000 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, disturbance reported at location

Narcotics and DWSL, Oakley Seaver Drive and State Road 50, arrested for possession of marijuana and driving with suspended license

MAY 13

Theft, 2000 block U.S. 27, property taken from location

Grand theft, 100 block U.S. 27, arrested for grand theft

DUI, Hancock Road and Johns Lake Road, arrested for driving under the influence

Trespass, 700 block U.S. 27, subject trespassed from location

MAY 14

Domestic battery, 12th Street and State Road 50, domestic battery reported

DUI and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, Hartwood Marsh Road and U.S. 27, arrested for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

MAY 15

Flee to elude, Hancock Road and Old State Road 50, fled from officers during an attempted traffic stop

