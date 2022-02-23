Florida hit-and-runs rose in 2021
February is Hit-and-Run Awareness Month in Florida. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ data analysis paints a worrying trend in hit-and-run crashes in Florida, according to information shared in the agency’s recent campaign to reduce such incidents.
In 2021, the total number of hit-and-run crashes across the state increased by more than 17% compared to 2020. In that same comparison, fatalities from hit-and-runs were up over 18%, and serious bodily injuries from hit-and-runs were up 20%, data show. Additionally, 169 of the hit-and-run fatalities in 2021 were pedestrians and 45 were bicyclists, totaling 70% of hit-and-run fatalities last year.
By comparison, in 2020, 140 hit and-run fatalities were pedestrians and 27 were bicyclists.
“Hit-and-run crashes and fatalities are tragically on the rise in our state, causing devastation to Florida’s families and communities,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes in a news release. “Drivers who choose to flee after being involved in a crash that results in property damage, injury, or death are not just breaking the law, they are displaying a blatant disregard for the life and property of others. Please, stay at the scene and call for help. It could save a life.”
Under Florida law, a driver must stop immediately at the scene of a crash on public or private property that results in property damage, injury or death. Leaving the scene of a crash is a felony and a driver, when convicted, will have their license revoked for at least three years and can be sentenced to a mandatory minimum of four years in prison.
According to the Homicide Investigation Tracking System (HITS) there were 131 hit-and-run fatalities handled by FHP in 2021, up from 124 in 2020, of which 91 are still active. These cases are ongoing, with varying degrees of leads and forthcoming charges.
HAVE A TIP?
If you have information on a hit-and-run crash, report it by calling *FHP (*347) or anonymously to Florida Crime Stoppers by calling **TIPS (**8477) or through the Florida Crime Stoppers smartphone phone app, available free in the Apple and Google Play stores.
MOVE OVER, SLOW DOWN
In addition, FLHSMV reminds drivers that state law requires vehicles to move over a lane for certain emergency and service vehicles stopped on the side of the road, or slow down if they cannot safely move over.
All 50 states have Move Over laws in place, and Florida’s Move Over Law was added to section 316.126, Florida Statutes, in 2002.
As of July 2021, Florida motorists are required to move over for road and bridge maintenance or construction vehicles displaying warning lights.
Preliminary data from FLHSMV shows that in 2021, there were 191 crashes and more than 14,000 citations issued for motorists failing to move over in Florida.
“Florida Troopers put their lives on the line each and every day on our roadways,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Florida Highway Patrol director. “Please remember to Move Over for all our first responders and critical service providers, so they can return home safely to their families at the end of the day.”
FOR MORE INFORMATION
