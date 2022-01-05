DEC. 22
Overdose, 100 block U.S. 27, Officers responded to an overdose at location
DEC. 23
Death, 4000 block Capland Avenue, No sign of foul play
Found property, 2000 block U.S. 27, property found at location
DEC. 24
Domestic battery, 3000 block, Sanibel Street, arrested for domestic battery
DEC. 26
Death, 3000 block of Belland Circle, no sign of foul play
Suspicious person and resisting arrest without violence, 3000 block U.S. 27 South, arrested for resisting arrest without violence
Traffic offense, U.S. 27 and Hooks Street, arrested for driving without a license