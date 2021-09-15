SEPT. 1
Missing/Recovered person, 100 block Riggins Way, family member reported a missing person later recovered by another jurisdiction.
SEPT. 2
Attempted robbery, 2000 block U.S. 27, complainant reported an attempted robbery at location.
SEPT. 4
DUI, U.S. 27 and Citrus Tower Boulevard, driving under the influence
SEPT. 5
Warrant, State Road 50 and County Road 455, arrested on an active warrant
Narcotics, Sate Road 50 and County Road 455, possession of narcotics
DUI, Lake Boulevard and State Road 50, driving under the influence
SEPT. 6
Retail theft, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, arrested for retail theft
Recovered/stolen vehicle, 200 block of Second Street, stolen vehicle reported, later recovered at same location
Disturbance, 3000 block Pico Place, disturbance reported at location
Battery, 2000 block U.S. 27, victim reported battery at this location
Violation of injunction, 1000 block Anderson Street, arrested for violation of an injunction
SEPT. 8
Trespass, 10,000 block State Road 50, trespassed from location
Recovered/stolen vehicle, 1000 block U.S. 27 South, subject arrested for grand theft auto
Retail theft, 1000 block Sandy Grove Avenue, subject took items without paying
DUI, 2000 block State Road 50, arrested driving under the influence