SEPT. 1

Missing/Recovered person, 100 block Riggins Way, family member reported a missing person later recovered by another jurisdiction.

 

SEPT. 2

Attempted robbery, 2000 block U.S. 27, complainant reported an attempted robbery at location.

 

SEPT. 4

DUI, U.S. 27 and Citrus Tower Boulevard, driving under the influence

 

SEPT. 5

Warrant, State Road 50 and County Road 455, arrested on an active warrant

 

Narcotics, Sate Road 50 and County Road 455, possession of narcotics

DUI, Lake Boulevard and State Road 50, driving under the influence

 

SEPT. 6

Retail theft, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, arrested for retail theft

Recovered/stolen vehicle, 200 block of Second Street, stolen vehicle reported, later recovered at same location

Disturbance, 3000 block Pico Place, disturbance reported at location

Battery, 2000 block U.S. 27, victim reported battery at this location

Violation of injunction, 1000 block Anderson Street, arrested for violation of an injunction

 

SEPT. 8

Trespass, 10,000 block State Road 50, trespassed from location

Recovered/stolen vehicle, 1000 block U.S. 27 South, subject arrested for grand theft auto

Retail theft, 1000 block Sandy Grove Avenue, subject took items without paying

DUI, 2000 block State Road 50, arrested driving under the influence

