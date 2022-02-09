JANUARY 31

Battery on LEO and resisting arrest w/o violence, (no address), subject was arrested for battery on law enforcement officers and resisting arrest without violence

FEBRUARY 1

Death, 3000 block Capland Avenue, no sign of foul play

Domestic battery, 100 block Lombard Circle, arrested for domestic battery

 

FEBRUARY 3

Narcotics, Bloxam Avenue and Hooks Street, arrested for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia

Warrant, Bloxam Avenue and State Road 50, arrested on an active warrant

DUI, Hancock Road and State Road 50, arrested for driving under the influence

 

FEBRUARY 4

Warrant, Fifth Street and Minneola Avenue, arrested on an active warrant

Disturbance, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, disturbance reported at location

Information, 3000 block Longbow Drive, complainant reported information at location

 

FEBRUARY 5

Trespass, 600 block State Road 50 East, subject trespassed from location

Fraud, 10,000 block State Road 50 East, subject arrested for scheme to defraud

Warrant, 700 block U.S. 27, arrested on active warrant

 

FEBRUARY 6

Sexual battery, 4000 block Greystone Drive, sexual battery reported that occurred in another jurisdiction

Battery on LEO and resisting arrest without violence, 1000 block Chestnut Street, arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest without violence

Petit theft, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, complainant reported a theft at location

DUI, Bloxam Avenue and State Road 50, arrested for driving under the influence

 

