JANUARY 31
Battery on LEO and resisting arrest w/o violence, (no address), subject was arrested for battery on law enforcement officers and resisting arrest without violence
FEBRUARY 1
Death, 3000 block Capland Avenue, no sign of foul play
Domestic battery, 100 block Lombard Circle, arrested for domestic battery
FEBRUARY 3
Narcotics, Bloxam Avenue and Hooks Street, arrested for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia
Warrant, Bloxam Avenue and State Road 50, arrested on an active warrant
DUI, Hancock Road and State Road 50, arrested for driving under the influence
FEBRUARY 4
Warrant, Fifth Street and Minneola Avenue, arrested on an active warrant
Disturbance, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, disturbance reported at location
Information, 3000 block Longbow Drive, complainant reported information at location
FEBRUARY 5
Trespass, 600 block State Road 50 East, subject trespassed from location
Fraud, 10,000 block State Road 50 East, subject arrested for scheme to defraud
Warrant, 700 block U.S. 27, arrested on active warrant
FEBRUARY 6
Sexual battery, 4000 block Greystone Drive, sexual battery reported that occurred in another jurisdiction
Battery on LEO and resisting arrest without violence, 1000 block Chestnut Street, arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest without violence
Petit theft, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, complainant reported a theft at location
DUI, Bloxam Avenue and State Road 50, arrested for driving under the influence