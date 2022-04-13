APRIL 4

Vehicle burglary, 2000 block State Road 50, vehicles forcefully entered, property taken

Retail theft, 1000 block Sandy Grove Avenue, items taken without paying

Robbery by sudden snatching, 10,000 block State Road 50, subject snatched property

Death, 1000 block Hooks Street, no sign foul play

 

APRIL 5

Trespass, 2000 block State Road 50, subject trespassed from location

Domestic battery, 1000 block West Avenue, domestic battery reported

Grand theft, DWLS, Narcotics, Emil Jahna Road and State Road 50, subjects arrested for grand theft, driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

APRIL 6

Trespass, 10,000 block State Road 50, subject trespassed from location

Warrant, 1000 block Grandiflora Avenune, arrested on active warrant

Business burglary, 10,000 block State Road 50, glass door shattered, items taken

 

APRIL 7

DUI, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, arrested driving under the influence

Narcotics and trespass after warning, 600 block State Road 50, arrested for trespass after warning, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia

Trespass, 2000 block U.S. 27, trespassed from location

 

