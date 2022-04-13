APRIL 4
Vehicle burglary, 2000 block State Road 50, vehicles forcefully entered, property taken
Retail theft, 1000 block Sandy Grove Avenue, items taken without paying
Robbery by sudden snatching, 10,000 block State Road 50, subject snatched property
Death, 1000 block Hooks Street, no sign foul play
APRIL 5
Trespass, 2000 block State Road 50, subject trespassed from location
Domestic battery, 1000 block West Avenue, domestic battery reported
Grand theft, DWLS, Narcotics, Emil Jahna Road and State Road 50, subjects arrested for grand theft, driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia
APRIL 6
Trespass, 10,000 block State Road 50, subject trespassed from location
Warrant, 1000 block Grandiflora Avenune, arrested on active warrant
Business burglary, 10,000 block State Road 50, glass door shattered, items taken
APRIL 7
DUI, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, arrested driving under the influence
Narcotics and trespass after warning, 600 block State Road 50, arrested for trespass after warning, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia
Trespass, 2000 block U.S. 27, trespassed from location