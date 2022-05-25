CLERMONT POLICE DEPARTMENT
May 16
Residential burglary, 10,000 Hartle Groves Place, property taken from location
Vehicle burglary, 100 block Pacific Avenue, property taken from vehicle
Domestic battery, 3000 block Chessington Street, arrested for domestic battery
Trespass, 1000 block Don Wickham Drive, trespassed from location
Sexual battery, 600 block River Birch Court, sexual battery reported at location
Warrant, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, arrested on active warrant
DUI, 800 block State Road 50, arrested driving under the influence
Warrant and narcotics, Citrus Tower Boulevard and State Road 50, arrested on active warrant, possession of methamphetamine
LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 16
Warrant, aggravated stalking, 17,000 block Palm Drive, Montverde, arrested for making threats to commit bodily harm and aggravated stalking
Robbery with firearm, aggravated assault with firearm, false imprisonment, aggravated battery with deadly weapon, 10 block of West Myers Boulevard, Mascotte, victim approached at convenience store and asked for a dollar; followed individual to wooded area to find “girls to party with,” where he was robbed at gunpoint. A second suspect, also male, attacked victim, who was hit with a hard object. Suspect ID’d, having had prior law enforcement contacts, and surveillance video at convenience store
MAY 17
Warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest without violence, Hancock Road and State Road 50, Clermont, subject riding on a bicycle refused to stop when instructed, fled, captured following a foot chase. Drug paraphernalia located on his person. Also arrested on outstanding warrant
DUI, State Road 50, Clermont, suspect crashed Kia into a large semi-tractor trailer truck at a Wendy’s fast food restaurant. Driver emerged from vehicle in an unsteady manner. The odor of alcohol was detected. Subject took field sobriety test, then placed under arrest for DUI
Warrant, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, 600 block Hooks Street, Clermont, subject arrested for active warrant, possession of cocaine
MAY 18
Felony battery, 1700 block Morningstar Drive, Clermont, complainant stated her daughter’s boyfriend (the victim) fought with her husband. The two had been in previous verbal arguments. The argument centered around a notice by the Homeowners Association stating a fine would be imposed due to an oil leak from the victim’s truck onto the driveway. Another argument centered around a video of the victim driving recklessly in the development.