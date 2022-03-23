MARCH 11

Battery, 900 block Disston Avenue, battery at this location

Residential burglary, 900 block Cornell Avenue, door was pried open at residence

Battery, 1000 block Northridge Boulevard, arrested for battery

 

MARCH 12

Narcotics, Citrus Tower Boulevard and State Road 50, arrested for possession of controlled substance

Criminal mischief, 2000 block U.S. 27, property damage reported at location

 

MARCH 13

Aggravated domestic battery, 1000 block Northridge Boulevard, arrested for aggravated domestic battery

Retail theft and narcotics, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, arrested for retail theft and possession of controlled substance.

Vehicle burglaries, 2000 block U.S. 27

 

MARCH 14

Trespass, 500 block State Road 50, subject trespassed from location

Burglary, 2000 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, door was pried open and property taken from a structure at location

Domestic battery, 2000 block U.S. 27, arrested for domestic battery

Stolen vehicle, 800 block South Grand Highway, vehicle taken from location

 

MARCH 15

Vehicle burglary, 2000 block Legends Way, vehicle broken into and property stolen

Criminal mischief, 300 block Third Street, property damage discovered, victim notified

 

MARCH 16

Vehicle burglary, 200 block Brookedale Loop, items reported stolen from vehicle

Warrant arrest, 3000 block U.S. 27, arrested on active warrant

Aggravated battery,13,000 block County Road 455, aggravated battery reported at location

Warrant arrest, 200 block Nautical Mile Drive, arrested on active warrant

