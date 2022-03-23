MARCH 11
Battery, 900 block Disston Avenue, battery at this location
Residential burglary, 900 block Cornell Avenue, door was pried open at residence
Battery, 1000 block Northridge Boulevard, arrested for battery
MARCH 12
Narcotics, Citrus Tower Boulevard and State Road 50, arrested for possession of controlled substance
Criminal mischief, 2000 block U.S. 27, property damage reported at location
MARCH 13
Aggravated domestic battery, 1000 block Northridge Boulevard, arrested for aggravated domestic battery
Retail theft and narcotics, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, arrested for retail theft and possession of controlled substance.
Vehicle burglaries, 2000 block U.S. 27
MARCH 14
Trespass, 500 block State Road 50, subject trespassed from location
Burglary, 2000 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, door was pried open and property taken from a structure at location
Domestic battery, 2000 block U.S. 27, arrested for domestic battery
Stolen vehicle, 800 block South Grand Highway, vehicle taken from location
MARCH 15
Vehicle burglary, 2000 block Legends Way, vehicle broken into and property stolen
Criminal mischief, 300 block Third Street, property damage discovered, victim notified
MARCH 16
Vehicle burglary, 200 block Brookedale Loop, items reported stolen from vehicle
Warrant arrest, 3000 block U.S. 27, arrested on active warrant
Aggravated battery,13,000 block County Road 455, aggravated battery reported at location
Warrant arrest, 200 block Nautical Mile Drive, arrested on active warrant