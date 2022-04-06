MARCH 25
Warrant, Hartwood Marsh Road and U.S. 27, arrested on active warrant
MARCH 26
Retail theft, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, arrested for retail theft
Missing recovered person, 500 block Broome Street, person reported missing recovered in another jurisdiction
Death, 300 block Belland Circle, officers responded to death at location; investigation ongoing
MARCH 27
Narcotics, Fourth Street and State Road 50, subjects arrested for possession of methamphetamine
Found person, 700 block West Desoto Street, complainant found a person at location
Trespass, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subject was trespassed from location
Disorderly conduct and resisting w/o violence, 2000 block U.S. 27, arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting w/o violence
MARCH 30
Trespass, 1000 block Oakley Seaver Drive, subject was trespassed from location
Warrant, 900 block Jacks Lake Road, arrested on active warrant
Theft, 400 block State Road 50
MARCH 31
Trespass, 1000 block South Grand Highway, subjects trespassed from property
Overdose, 10,000 block State Road 50, officers responded to an overdose at location
Death, 3000 block Solana Circle, no sign of foul play
Battery, 700 block Roane Road, arrested for battery
APRIL 1
Warrant, 3000 block Beacon Ridge Way, arrested on active warrant
Theft, 500 block Dagama Drive, property taken from location
APRIL 2
Stalking, 1000 block Presidio Drive, stalking reported at location
Death, 3000 block Eversholt Drive, no sign of foul play
Disorderly conduct, batter on LEO, trespass, 100 block U.S. 27, arrested for disorderly conduct, battery on a law enforcement officer, trespassed from location
APRIL 3
DUI, Hooks Street and U.S. 27, arrested for driving under the influence
No Driver’s License, never had one, narcotics, burglary and resisting arrest without violence, Hancock Road and Jim Hunt Road, subjects arrested for driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, burglary, and resisting arrest without violence