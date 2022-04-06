MARCH 25

Warrant, Hartwood Marsh Road and U.S. 27, arrested on active warrant

 

MARCH 26

Retail theft, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, arrested for retail theft

Missing recovered person, 500 block Broome Street, person reported missing recovered in another jurisdiction

Death, 300 block Belland Circle, officers responded to death at location; investigation ongoing

 

MARCH 27

Narcotics, Fourth Street and State Road 50, subjects arrested for possession of methamphetamine

Found person, 700 block West Desoto Street, complainant found a person at location

Trespass, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subject was trespassed from location

Disorderly conduct and resisting w/o violence, 2000 block U.S. 27, arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting w/o violence

 

MARCH 30

Trespass, 1000 block Oakley Seaver Drive, subject was trespassed from location

Warrant, 900 block Jacks Lake Road, arrested on active warrant

Theft, 400 block State Road 50

 

MARCH 31

Trespass, 1000 block South Grand Highway, subjects trespassed from property

Overdose, 10,000 block State Road 50, officers responded to an overdose at location

Death, 3000 block Solana Circle, no sign of foul play

Battery, 700 block Roane Road, arrested for battery

 

APRIL 1

Warrant, 3000 block Beacon Ridge Way, arrested on active warrant

Theft, 500 block Dagama Drive, property taken from location

APRIL 2

Stalking, 1000 block Presidio Drive, stalking reported at location

Death, 3000 block Eversholt Drive, no sign of foul play

Disorderly conduct, batter on LEO, trespass, 100 block U.S. 27, arrested for disorderly conduct, battery on a law enforcement officer, trespassed from location

 

APRIL 3

DUI, Hooks Street and U.S. 27, arrested for driving under the influence

No Driver’s License, never had one, narcotics, burglary and resisting arrest without violence, Hancock Road and Jim Hunt Road, subjects arrested for driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, burglary, and resisting arrest without violence

Recommended for you