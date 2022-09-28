SEPT. 16
Litorio Hernandez of Mascotte; possession of controlled substance (fentanyl), tampering with or fabricating physical evidence: taken into custody for failure to have valid driver’s license. A clear ziploc baggie is discovered on the right rear floorboard of the passenger compartment of the patrol vehicle. Suspect placed in another vehicle while first vehicle searched. Baggie contained white crystal-like substance that was field tested for fentanyl.
SEPT. 17
Sandra Diaz of Orlando; DUI, refusal to submit to breathalyzer test; Clocked traveling 70 MPH in a 45 MPH zone in Clermont. Driver of car drifted between lanes multiple times. When stopped, odor of alcohol on breath detected, as well as her speech and mannerisms indicated intoxication. Refused breathalyzer test.
Basilion Carmona Lopez of Kissimmee; DUI: Call came in about a man hunched over a steering wheel, unresponsive. It took several efforts with loud announcements to awaken the driver. Failed to perform the field sobriety test as instructed. May have been under the influence of chemical substance(s).
ANTON PUGH of Mascotte; DUI (first offense) possession of controlled substance (THC oil), cannabis (less than 20 grams), drug paraphernalia. Erratic driving leads to traffic stop in Mascotte, odor of alcohol detected as were two open containers. Vehicle search yielded drugs, paraphernalia.
Lonnie Roger Rice of West Virginia and with a mailing address in Howey-in-the-Hills; possession of controlled substance (cannabis), drug paraphernalia, transporting paraphernalia, violation of non-resident requirement for driver’s license; no DL (never had one), attached tag (not assigned): Car bearing a tag reported stolen out of Pinellas County: Traffic stop revealed driver had moved to Florida from West Virginia in January 2022 beyond 30 days to get Florida DL, and was living in the house of his boss; claimed he bought vehicle from a friend in Clermont, did not know the license number. Admitted there were drugs and paraphernalia
SEPT. 18
Danniel Zamarripa of Mascotte; DUI, speeding, tinted headline: Clocked traveling 90 MPH in a 55 MPH zone in Groveland. Traffic stop initiated. Driver of vehicle turned into 7-11 and crashed into a stanchion. Driver observed intoxicated and odor of alcohol beverage detected. Refused to submit to field sobriety test, as well as breathalyzer test.
Edmund A. Milford Jr. of Clermont: DUI (first offense), possession of hash oil, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana (less the 20 grams), drug paraphernalia, refusal to sign citation: Driver observed drifting into and out of lanes. When stopped, the odor of alcohol was detected.
Danny P. Pike of Winter Haven; Petit Theft (third conviction): Arrested at Walmart in Clermont, observed different price tags on merchandise and used those codes to pay for items. Total price of items was $119.59.
Geraldo Valadez of Mascotte; Felon in possession of concealed weapon; Suspect observed attempting to move a knife from the belt area.
Zaldivar Jean M. Yanez of Riverview; obtaining fuel by fraud, unlawful conveyance of fuel, criminal mischief interruption or impairment to a business, unauthorized access to electronic equipment, scheme to defraud, larceny (all other larceny): LEO responded to call about gas theft in progress. Operator of gas station reported suspect had stolen gas on Aug. 26-27, 30, Sept. 3, 5, 15, for a total of $43,128.
SEPT. 19
Omar Francisco Mata Cuevas of Mascotte; DUI and property damage, leaving the scene of an accident: Driver of vehicle went into shoulder, at U.S. 27 and Cagans Crossing Boulevard in Clermont, damaging signs and striking a power pole, which broke and landed on vehicle. Driver fled but was brought back by LCSO. Witness ID’d suspect.
Thaise A. Ferreira of Orlando; larceny grand theft from dwelling ($100 less than $300): Clermont home owner believed house cleaner (the suspect) had stolen her juvenile son’s wallet that contained at least $80; the wallet was purchase new and had cost $30. A white large zip bag placed on the porch was inspected by law enforcement, where wallet was found, wrapped in a towel. Other items were also found that may have contained other stolen items.
Juvenile (name withheld) of Clermont; electronic written threats to kill: Student reported receiving an email message from suspect stating he would kill. When interviewed at school, diagnosed with DMDD (Disruptive Mood Dysregulations Disorder) and hadn’t taken prescribed medication the past several years. Suspect agreed to provide written testimony.
Cyn’quendrick Charles Teague of Orlando; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (domestic), shooting missiles into occupied dwelling, attempted armed robberry: actions occurred in Clermont. Suspect, ID’d as former boyfriend attempted to get into victim’s home. A few minutes later victim’s brother appeared and then four shots were heard. When LEO arrived, a vehicle was spotted leaving. Warrant issued for arrest.
Shawn Anthony Doss of Mascotte; criminal solicitation, possession with intent to sell/deliver cannabis, manufacturing of THC oil, manufacturing drug paraphernalia, ownership for manufacturing controlled substance(s): Law enforcement responded to a call regarding a narcotics complaint. LEO went to residence of suspect, obtained a search warrant, discovered a grow house.