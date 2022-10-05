SEPT. 22
Nayzeth Yeyzivtel Sotelo, of Clermont; Possession of a controlled substance (mushrooms), drug paraphernalia: Stopped by Groveland Police, who pulled driver over for traveling at a high rate of speed (72 mph in a 55 mph zone). When approached, officer detected the odor of burnt marijuana. Drug search also yielded up psychedelic mushrooms.
Randall Isom, of Clermont; possession of methamphetamine: Vehicle bore obstructed license plate that led to traffic stop, and in an area known for drug activity. Driver refused to consent to a vehicle search, which led to call for K-9 unit. Dog detected presence of drugs. Search also yielded a revolver, and empty baggies, including one with a white residue.
SEPT. 28
Dawson Lee Moore, of Montverde; grand theft auto: Victim’s car stolen in Groveland. Victim believes grandson stole it as he has stolen from her before. Her grandson was on the property, cutting down trees, knew where spare key was hidden. Several days later the car was returned. When contacted, Moore denied having taken the vehicle. Lake County warrant issued