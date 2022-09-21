SEPT. 9
Christian G. Rexach of Clermont; Burglary to an unoccupied conveyance; suspect spotted by victim rummaging through her vehicle, fled in direction of neighboring apartment complex. Contact made by LEO to employee at apartment complex who pointed out where suspect lives.
Candido Miguel Rosario and Adderli Arias-Guzman, both of Orlando; Trespassing on a posted construction site in Clermont: Victim videotaped the two illegally dumping trash from a Rooms to Go truck into a dumpster. When confronted an argument ensued but eventually the two removed the trash from the dumpster.
SEPT. 10
Samano Colon Aristeo of Davenport; DUI: Stopped in Clermont
Ethan Ronald Elfstrom of St. Petersburg, DUI (with property damage-second offense), leaving scene of a crash with property damage: car crashed into tree and also snapped an utility pole
SEPT. 11
Adam Michael Freeman of Tavares; DUI (first offense): Stopped in Clermont
Rorie Steven Roberts of Leesburg; DUI: Stopped in Clermont
Dustin T. Washburn of Sanford and Moises Velazquez of Casselbury; Possession of cocaine, marijuana (less than 20 grams). Stopped in Groveland: Speeding and driving erratically without signaling leads to traffic stop, vehicle search.
SEPT. 14
Hanif Akil Rene of Groveland; Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, drug paraphernalia: Failure to use directional signal leads to traffic stop in Mascotte where a strong smell of marijuana leads to drug search.
Christopher J. Rizzo of Clermont; Possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams), cocaine with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a school, grand theft of a firearm, possession of firearm on school property; resisting without violence: LEO responded to call about two males on school property on school property that possibly had a gun and had threatened a person.
Antonio Flores-Laracuente of Clermont; Providing false name to LEO: Traffic stop due to violations: Driver provided false documentation.
SEPT. 15
Sabrina Lynn Sarber of Howey-in-the-Hills; DUI: Call came in about a vehicle traveling all over the road in a Clermont neighborhood.
SEPT. 16
Ricardo Moroni Bodmer of Orlando; DUI (second offense), refusal to sign citation: Vehicle clocked at 85 mph, stopped in Clermont, smell of alcohol detected.
Heath Alan Sampson of Groveland; Possession of methamphetamine, marijuana (over 20 grams), drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended (habitual): Failure to stop at stop sign leads to pursuit where passenger moves into driver’s seat while driver jumps into back seat. Drug search with K-9 unit detected drugs.