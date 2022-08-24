AUG. 16
Brian Keith Hyatt, Mascotte: Grand theft (auto), unlawful possession of forged registration, unlawful possession of vehicle identification plate, counterfeit license plate, dealing in stolen property. Suspect stole 1997 Ford F350 from Sumter County later located in Mascotte
Mario Estrada, Clermont: Burglary 2 occupied conveyance (unarmed), petit theft; suspect observed on video stealing package from front porch of residence in Clermont containing $135 pair of Nike shoes. Victim located suspect and confronted, who first denied, then fled. Was caught by law enforcement and stated where shoes were, later found by victim’s fiance. Victim chose to press charges despite suspect saying he made a mistake and asking victim please not file report.
Sarah Louise Honey, Lakeland (but known to live in motels in Clermont): Lake County warrant, scheme to defraud (two cases): Victim found a Facebook post advertising a service for a monetary fee, used cash app to pay, never received items. Another active warrant exists in Groveland. Suspect turned self in.
Billy Ray Valdez, Mascotte: Possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), driving while license suspended or revoked (third offense); failure to utilize directional signal leads to traffic stop and consent to search vehicle, where a plastic bag containing white powder and a rock substance (consistent with methamphetamine and cocaine) that field tested for fentanyl. DAVID profile revealed license suspended for child support delinquency and seven prior DWLSR in excess of 10 years.
AUG. 17
Robert Joseph Schmidt, Mascotte: DUI, reckless driving: Suspect operating vehicle at 65 mph in 40 mph zone leads to traffic stop, where strong odor of alcohol detected from driver’s breath, along with other physical conditions, such as bloodshot eye, droopy eyelids, dilated pupils, slurred speech. Driver admitted to drinking beers and when ordered to exit vehicle did so in a slow, unsteady manner, as well as leaned on vehicle for support. Refused to perform field sobriety test request and was arrested. Did take two breath samples, both results above legal limit.
Whitney Brooke Beier, Clermont: Possession of hydromorphone, methadone, alprazolam and dilaudid, all without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; DUI; traffic stop leads to search of vehicle; arrest occurred in Groveland.
Janie Yvette McNeal, Clermont: Driving While License Suspended; refusing to sign citation or post bond: Traffic stop because of a burnt out driver’s side headlight; driver of vehicle exits and walks away, claiming to be pregnant and in pain. Refused order to return to vehicle and be assessed by EMTs. Dispatcher reports license suspended and impound notice for vehicle; arrested.
Damarius Jerome Shook, Clermont: Warrant, Grand theft ($750-$5,000): suspect stole solid gold bracelet valued at $4,500 from victim who had listed item of Facebook Marketplace, where they met in parking lot of a restaurant. Victim later ID’d Shook in a photo lineup. Shook served warrant while currently incarcerated at Lake County Jail and is currently a suspect in another jewelry robbery that occurred in Clermont.
AUG. 18
Jason James Davis, Clermont: Driving while license suspended or revoked: Traffic stop in Mascotte leads to arrest.
Elizabeth Kay Mihalick, Clermont: Burglary to occupied dwelling, exposure of sexual organs: Victim One claims suspect walked into living room of home uninvited, lifted shirt and exposed her breasts, then asked Victim Two if she would show her (Victim Two’s) breasts and vagina, which Victim Two refused. Victim One told suspect to leave and not come back. Victim Two followed suspect outside, telling her to leave, when suspect asked to see Victim Two’s vagina; arrested.
Juvenile, Mascotte: Possession of a weapon on school grounds: Report came in about a vehicle that had a strong smell of marijuana being emitted, plus vehicle did not have parking permit to park inside student parking lot. Law enforcement arrived, smelled strong odor of marijuana and conducted vehicle search, where a fixed blade knife was located, approximately 5¼ inches in length; arrested