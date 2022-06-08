CLERMONT POLICE DEPARTMENT
MAY 27
Fraud, 800 block West DeSoto Street, Fraudulent transactions made on account
Retail theft, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, arrested for retail theft
MAY 28
Warrant, Miss Florida Avenue and State Road 50, arrested on active warrant
Retail theft, 600 block State Road 50, subjects took items without paying
MAY 29
Theft, 1000 block State Road 50, property taken from location
Narcotics, 1000 block State Road 50, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
MAY 30
Narcotics, 12th Street and State Road 50, possession of drug paraphernalia
Death, 1000 block Hooks Street, no sign of foul play
Death, 4000 block Hammersmith Drive, investigation ongoing
Disturbance, 2000 block Firebush Way
Trespass, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard
Disturbance, 4000 block Harts Cove Way
Narcotics, Emil Jahna Road and State Road 50, possession of methamphetamine
MAY 31
Death, 10,000 block Hartle Grove Place, no sign of foul play
Warrant, 1000 block Northridge Boulevard, arrested
Warrant and narcotics, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, active warrant, possession of heroin
LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 26
Battery, resisting officer with violence, No Florida driver’s license (and never had one), leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, Maravilla Way and Oglethorpe, Groveland, reckless driving, striking multiple vehicles. Exited vehicle and ran into marshes. Resisted arrest, attacked officers, biting an officer. Arrested, transported to Lake County jail.
Possession of controlled substance (cocaine), possession of marijuana, North Main Avenue and Phelps Street, Groveland, Search revealed a small baggie with white powder substance field tested for cocaine, green leafy substance found in empty cigar, field tested for marijuana. Subject arrested, transported to Lake County jail.
MAY 27
Criminal use of personal ID information, driving while license permanently suspended, South Carol Avenue and West Myers Boulevard, Mascotte
Possession of controlled substance (cocaine), possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams), Laviance Boulevard and State Road 19, Groveland
Possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana (more than 20 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, 20,000 block U.S. 27, Clermont
MAY 28
DUI, Possession of controlled substance (oxycodone), Kestrel Drive and Silver Eagle Road, Groveland
Welfare fraud, failure to disclose, 200 block Howard Court, Mascotte
Carjacking with deadly weapon, no driver’s license (never had one), U.S, 27 and State Road 192, Clermont
MAY 29
Grand theft, criminal mischief, resisting arrest without violence, possession of controlled substance (cocaine), possession of paraphernalia, corruption by threat to a public servant, 16,000 block State Road 50, Clermont
MAY 31
Possession of criminal substance (methamphetamine), possession drug paraphernalia, inhalanon of a harmful chemical substance, Emil Jahna Road and State Road 50, Clermont
Burglary of unoccupied dwelling, grand theft ($300 or more, but less than $5,000), 7000 block Syracuse Drive, Clermont