CLERMONT POLICE DEPARTMENT

 

MAY 27

Fraud, 800 block West DeSoto Street, Fraudulent transactions made on account

 

Retail theft, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, arrested for retail theft

 

MAY 28

Warrant, Miss Florida Avenue and State Road 50, arrested on active warrant

 

Retail theft, 600 block State Road 50, subjects took items without paying

 

MAY 29

Theft, 1000 block State Road 50, property taken from location

 

Narcotics, 1000 block State Road 50, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

 

MAY 30

Narcotics, 12th Street and State Road 50, possession of drug paraphernalia

 

Death, 1000 block Hooks Street, no sign of foul play

 

Death, 4000 block Hammersmith Drive, investigation ongoing

 

Disturbance, 2000 block Firebush Way

 

Trespass, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard

 

Disturbance, 4000 block Harts Cove Way

 

Narcotics, Emil Jahna Road and State Road 50, possession of methamphetamine

 

MAY 31

Death, 10,000 block Hartle Grove Place, no sign of foul play

 

Warrant, 1000 block Northridge Boulevard, arrested

 

Warrant and narcotics, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, active warrant, possession of heroin

 

 

LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

 

MAY 26

Battery, resisting officer with violence, No Florida driver’s license (and never had one), leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, Maravilla Way and Oglethorpe, Groveland, reckless driving, striking multiple vehicles. Exited vehicle and ran into marshes. Resisted arrest, attacked officers, biting an officer. Arrested, transported to Lake County jail.

 

Possession of controlled substance (cocaine), possession of marijuana, North Main Avenue and Phelps Street, Groveland, Search revealed a small baggie with white powder substance field tested for cocaine, green leafy substance found in empty cigar, field tested for marijuana. Subject arrested, transported to Lake County jail.

 

MAY 27

Criminal use of personal ID information, driving while license permanently suspended, South Carol Avenue and West Myers Boulevard, Mascotte

 

Possession of controlled substance (cocaine), possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams), Laviance Boulevard and State Road 19, Groveland

 

Possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana (more than 20 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, 20,000 block U.S. 27, Clermont

 

MAY 28

DUI, Possession of controlled substance (oxycodone), Kestrel Drive and Silver Eagle Road, Groveland

 

Welfare fraud, failure to disclose, 200 block Howard Court, Mascotte

 

Carjacking with deadly weapon, no driver’s license (never had one), U.S, 27 and State Road 192, Clermont

 

MAY 29

Grand theft, criminal mischief, resisting arrest without violence, possession of controlled substance (cocaine), possession of paraphernalia, corruption by threat to a public servant, 16,000 block State Road 50, Clermont

 

MAY 31

Possession of criminal substance (methamphetamine), possession drug paraphernalia, inhalanon of a harmful chemical substance, Emil Jahna Road and State Road 50, Clermont

 

Burglary of unoccupied dwelling, grand theft ($300 or more, but less than $5,000), 7000 block Syracuse Drive, Clermont

  

