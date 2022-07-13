CLERMONT POLICE DEPARTMENT
JULY 1
Stolen vehicle, 600 block State Road 50, rental vehicle not returned
Grand theft, 1000 block U.S. 27, property taken from location
Sex offense, 1000 block State Road 50, sex offense reported at location
Voyeurism, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, voyeurism reported at location
Domestic battery, 400 block West Minnehaha Avenue, arrested
DUI and DWLS, 900 block State Road 50, arrested
JULY 2
Death, 1000 block Hunt Trace Boulevard, investigation ongoing
Warrant, 2000 block U.S. 27, arrested
DWLS, 2000 block U.S. 27, arrested
Narcotics, Magnolia Pointe Boulevard and State Road 50, possession of controlled substance, arrested
JULY 3
Criminal mischief, 200 block Hunt Street, property damage at location
Criminal mischief, 1000 block U.S. 27, property damage at location
Found property, 3000 block U.S. 27, property taken from location
Theft, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, property taken from location
Theft, 600 block State Road 50, property taken from location
Vandalism, Hunt Street and Grand Highway, property damage at location
Flee to elude, Magnolia Pointe Boulevard and State Road 50, fled during a traffic stop, arrested
Found property, 100 block East Avenue, property found at location
JULY 4
Theft, 100 block U.S. 27, property taken from location
JULY 5
Theft, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, property taken from location
Stolen vehicle, 1000 block Disston Avenue, vehicle reported taken from location
Missing person, 500 block West Osceola Street, family member reported a missing person
DUI, 1000 block U.S. 27, arrested
JULY 6
Vehicle burglary, 1000 block Commons Court, property taken from vehicle
Missing/Recovered person, 800 block South Grand Highway, family member reported missing later recovered by officers
Recovered stolen vehicle, 400 block East Highland Avenue, officers recovered vehicle at location
DWLS, 10,000 block State Road 50, arrested for driving with suspended license
JULY 7
Information, 300 block Crystal Lake Drive, information reported at location
Warrant, 2000 block Sunset Lane, arrested
Disturbance, 700 block Lakeview Point, disturbance reported
Missing person, 500 block West Osceola Street, family member reported missing
LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 4
Possession of controlled substance (marijuana)/THC oil/DWLSR, 500 block Broad Street, Groveland; expired tag leads to traffic stop, smell of marijuana detected, arrested
Trespass after warning of unoccupied structure/conveyance, 13,000 block of Bary Lake Road, Groveland; found on front porch sleeping on swinging chair; previously trespassed from same property May 6, taken into custody
Possession of fentanyl/controlled substance (alprazolam)/drug paraphernalia, 14,000 block Montevista Road, Groveland; no headlights burning/unable to read license tag leads to traffic stop, refused drug search, so warrant issued, drugs detected, arrested
JULY 5
DWLSR (third violation within 10 years), felony driving while license suspended, midemeanor refusal to submit to DUI test, 7000 block Lake Nellie Road, Clermont; vehicle left paved road and onto grassy shoulder and struck a pedestrian; driver of vehicle exhibited signs of intoxication including slurred speech, red and watery eyes, odor of alcohol on breath, hard time balancing. Driver admitted not having driver’s license and kept telling law enforcement to arrest him because of that. D.A.V.I.D. database license suspended February 2022, as well as in 1984, and three prior DWLSR convictions. Arrested
DWLSR, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) illegal entry into U.S., South Sunset Avenue and Palmetto Street, Mascotte; vehicle spotted being driven with no operational license plate light or tail lights; search revealed powdery substance field tested to be methamphetamine; database search indicated license suspended, as well as a warrant from U.S. border patrol for entering the U.S. illegally; arrested and held for U.S. Marshal Office
Possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), resisting arrest without violence, 500 block Pearl Street, Mascotte; traffic stop after bicyclist disregards stop sign, nor signal while turning in front of oncoming traffic. When stopped, a large knife was visible affixed to belt, which was removed by officer; suspect resisted cooperating while being pat down for other weapons conducted; eventually lowered to ground and handcuffed. Search yielded crystal substance later field tested and verified as methamphetamine. Arrested
JULY 6
DUI with property damage, 100 block U.S. 27, Clermont;law enforcement noticed vehicle parked at gas station with engine running. Occupant inside was naked from waist down and unresponsive at first, but eventually awakened; evidence showed damage to a fire extinguisher due to her vehicle; breath taste indicated over the legal limit for intoxication, plus defendant admitted to being drunk; arrested
Possession of controlled substance (MDMA; cannabis), 20,000 block U.S. 27, Clermont; vehicle clocked speeding 75-77 mph leads to traffic stop; smell of burnt marijuana detected; search of vehicle as well as backpack detected white powdery substance proved field tested for MDMA of passenger, who was arrested but not driver of vehicle
Possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)/drug paraphernalia, 700 block East Myers Boulevard, Mascotte; operator of electric scooter making unlawful and improper turn without signaling leads to traffic stop. Search yielded discovery of white crystal substance that field tested for methamphetamine, and glass pipe. Arrested
JULY 7
Carrying concealed firearm, Sampy Road and State Road 50, Groveland; broken tail light leads to traffic stop, where a firearm spotted on passenger side of vehicle; also detected was the odor of burnt marijuana. Weapon belonged to passenger in vehicle and not old enough to have a concealed carry permit. Passenger stated he and driver just came from pistol range, and that he had forgotten to leave weapon at home. Passenger arrested, but not driver of vehicle