CLERMONT POLICE DEPARTMENT
JUNE 12
Death, 3000 block Sanibel Street, no sign of foul play
Battery, 3000 block tumbling River Drive, battery reported
Retail theft, 700 block State Road 50, items taken without paying
Robbery, grand theft and battery, 2000 block State Road 50, arrested
Retail theft, 600 block State Road 50, items taken without paying
DWLS, leaving crash scene, petit theft, narcotics (marijuana), Granville Drive and State Road 50, subjects arrested
Domestic battery, 200 block East Avenue, arrested
JUNE 13
Vehicle burglary, 4000 block Bokeelia Loop, property taken
DUI, 600 block State Road 50, arrested
Vehicle burglary, 700 block Grand Highway, property taken
Narcotics, Eighth Street and State Road 50, possession of marijuana
JUNE 14
Disturbance and criminal mischief, County Road 455 and State Road 50, arrest includes disorderly intoxication
Fraud, 1000 block Morning Drive, victim of gift card scam
Fraud, 1000 block State Road 50, counterfeit bills received at location
Domestic battery, 10,000 block State Road 50, arrested
Leaving scene of accident, Montrose Street and U.S. 27, arrested leaving scene of accident with injuries
JUNE 15
Stolen vehicle, 200 block Hunt Street, vehicle taken from location
Information, 600 block State Road 50, information reported at location
LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JUNE 11
Warrant, grand theft, 1400 block Johns Lake Road, Clermont, stealing sunglasses valued at $1656 from Walmart
Possession of controlled substance (cannabis), drug paraphernalia, Bluff Lake Road and County Road 33, Mascotte, originally stopped for speeding
DWLSR (multiple violations), failure to pay fines, U.S. 27 and Lake Louisa Road, Clermont originally stopped for speeding
Possession of controlled substance (cocaine), DUI, 400 block West Broad Street, Groveland; originally stopped for speeding
JUNE 12
Possession of controlled substances (MDMA, cannabis, drug paraphernalia, possession of ammunition/firearm by felon, State Road 19 and U.S. 27, Groveland, originally stopped for speeding, non-functioning headlight
Possession of controlled substance (hashish, marijuana), unlicensed carry of concealed weapon, criminal offense with firearm, petit theft, warrant, leaving scene of accident with injury, County Road 455 and State Road 50, Clermont; Subject known from previous thefts, this time took three bottles of tequila and then fled (from Walgreens), later captured having fled from scene of an accident
Leavng scene of accident with injury without rendering aid, DWLS, warrant, County Road 455 and State Road 50, Clermont; had fled scene of a retail theft (Walgreens)
Robbery, grand theft, simple battery, 2000 block State Road 50, Clermont; two former employees of Tijuana Flats entered kitchen of restaurant and confronted the victim, leading to punches thrown. Two current employees witnessed the attack; victim’s phone went missing and located through pinging at a location where former employees had stopped for gas, where they shut off the phone.
DUI, no valid driver’s license, 900 block East Myers Boulevard, Mascotte; originally stopped for speeding, driving erratically
DUI, no driver’s license (never had one) 600 block East Broad Street, Groveland; call came in about a truck driving erratically and beer cans being tossed out the window
JUNE 13
Leaving scene of crash involving injury to another, East Myers Boulevard and Pearl Street, Mascotte; hit and run, arrested
DUI, 600 block State Road 50, Clermont; arrested