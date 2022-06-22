CLERMONT POLICE DEPARTMENT

JUNE 12

Death, 3000 block Sanibel Street, no sign of foul play

Battery, 3000 block tumbling River Drive, battery reported

Retail theft, 700 block State Road 50, items taken without paying

Robbery, grand theft and battery, 2000 block State Road 50, arrested

Retail theft, 600 block State Road 50, items taken without paying

DWLS, leaving crash scene, petit theft, narcotics (marijuana), Granville Drive and State Road 50, subjects arrested

Domestic battery, 200 block East Avenue, arrested

 

JUNE 13

Vehicle burglary, 4000 block Bokeelia Loop, property taken 

DUI, 600 block State Road 50, arrested

Vehicle burglary, 700 block Grand Highway,  property taken

Narcotics, Eighth Street and State Road 50, possession of marijuana

 

JUNE 14

Disturbance and criminal mischief, County Road 455 and State Road 50, arrest includes disorderly intoxication

Fraud, 1000 block Morning Drive, victim of gift card scam

Fraud, 1000 block State Road 50, counterfeit bills received at location

Domestic battery, 10,000 block State Road 50, arrested

Leaving scene of accident, Montrose Street and U.S. 27, arrested leaving scene of accident with injuries

 

JUNE 15

Stolen vehicle, 200 block Hunt Street, vehicle taken from location

Information, 600 block State Road 50, information reported at location

LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

JUNE 11

Warrant, grand theft, 1400 block Johns Lake Road, Clermont, stealing sunglasses valued at $1656 from Walmart

Possession of controlled substance (cannabis), drug paraphernalia, Bluff Lake Road and County Road 33, Mascotte, originally stopped for speeding

DWLSR (multiple violations), failure to pay fines, U.S. 27 and Lake Louisa Road, Clermont originally stopped for speeding

Possession of controlled substance (cocaine), DUI, 400 block West Broad Street, Groveland; originally stopped for speeding

 

JUNE 12

Possession of controlled substances (MDMA, cannabis, drug paraphernalia, possession of ammunition/firearm by felon, State Road 19 and U.S. 27, Groveland, originally stopped for speeding, non-functioning headlight

Possession of controlled substance (hashish, marijuana), unlicensed carry of concealed weapon, criminal offense with firearm, petit theft, warrant, leaving scene of accident with injury, County Road 455 and State Road 50, Clermont; Subject known from previous thefts, this time took three bottles of tequila and then fled (from Walgreens), later captured having fled from scene of an accident  

Leavng scene of accident with injury without rendering aid, DWLS, warrant, County Road 455 and State Road 50, Clermont; had fled scene of a retail theft (Walgreens)

Robbery, grand theft, simple battery, 2000 block State Road 50, Clermont; two former employees of Tijuana Flats entered kitchen of restaurant and confronted the victim, leading to punches thrown. Two current employees witnessed the attack; victim’s phone went missing and located through pinging at a location where former employees had stopped for gas, where they shut off the phone. 

DUI, no valid driver’s license, 900 block East Myers Boulevard, Mascotte; originally stopped for speeding, driving erratically

DUI, no driver’s license (never had one) 600 block East Broad Street, Groveland; call came in about a truck driving erratically and beer cans being tossed out the window

 

JUNE 13

Leaving scene of crash involving injury to another, East Myers Boulevard and Pearl Street, Mascotte; hit and run, arrested

DUI, 600 block State Road 50, Clermont; arrested

 

 

