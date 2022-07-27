CLERMONT POLICE DEPARTMENT
JULY 14
DWLS, warrant, Bloxam Avenue and Grand Highway, arrested
Trespass, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, trespassed from location
JULY 15
Domestic battery, 10,000 block State Road 50, arrested
JULY 16
Death, 10,000 block Hartle Grove Place, investigation ongoing
Retail theft, 400 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, subjects took items without paying
Narcotics, 100 block U.S. 27, arrested for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia
DUI, DWLS, Lake Boulevard and State Road 50, arrested
JULY 18
Retail theft, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, items taken without paying
Missing person, 10,000 block Hartle Groves Place, family reported missing person
Vehicle burglary, 200 block Hunt Street, property taken from unsecured vehicle
DUI, State Road 50 and County Road 455, arrested
Found property, 1000 block State Road 50, property found
Residential burglary, 600 block Fourth Street, property taken from residence
JULY 20
Battery and trespass, 1000 block State Road 50, arrested
Narcotics, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, State Road 50 and Citrus Tower Boulevard, arrested
LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 15
Grand theft ($5-10k), false entries in books of business, Minneola; Internal audit for Lake County Schools, the East Ridge High School bookkeeper and staff expressed concern about ERHS Band Booster Association’s financial records and expenditures; anonymous tip came in that funds were being spent on non-band related items and that audit should be completed. Suspect turned self in.
Possession of crack cocaine, marijuana (under 20 grams), drug paraphernalia, State Road 50 and Second Avenue, Groveland; person riding a bicycle at night without light(s) and operating bicycle eastbound in westbound lane. A search of a bag revealed marijuana as well as a white rock and small pipe. White rock field tested that proved positive, arreseted
JULY 17
Possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia (methamphetamine pipe) 100 block U.S. 27, Clermont; unreadable Florida tag, suspicious behavior by two individuals at a convenience store, arrested