CLERMONT POLICE DEPARTMENT

JULY 14

DWLS, warrant, Bloxam Avenue and Grand Highway, arrested

Trespass, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, trespassed from location

JULY 15

Domestic battery, 10,000 block State Road 50, arrested

JULY 16

Death, 10,000 block Hartle Grove Place, investigation ongoing

Retail theft, 400 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, subjects took items without paying

Narcotics, 100 block U.S. 27, arrested for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia

DUI, DWLS, Lake Boulevard and State Road 50, arrested

JULY 18

Retail theft, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, items taken without paying

Missing person, 10,000 block Hartle Groves Place, family reported missing person

Vehicle burglary, 200 block Hunt Street, property taken from unsecured vehicle

DUI, State Road 50 and County Road 455, arrested

Found property, 1000 block State Road 50, property found

Residential burglary, 600 block Fourth Street, property taken from residence

JULY 20

Battery and trespass, 1000 block State Road 50, arrested

Narcotics, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, State Road 50 and Citrus Tower Boulevard, arrested


LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

JULY 15

Grand theft ($5-10k), false entries in books of business, Minneola; Internal audit for Lake County Schools, the East Ridge High School bookkeeper and staff expressed concern about ERHS Band Booster Association’s financial records and expenditures; anonymous tip came in that funds were being spent on non-band related items and that audit should be completed. Suspect turned self in.

Possession of crack cocaine, marijuana (under 20 grams), drug paraphernalia, State Road 50 and Second Avenue, Groveland; person riding a bicycle at night without light(s) and operating bicycle eastbound in westbound lane. A search of a bag revealed marijuana as well as a white rock and small pipe. White rock field tested that proved positive, arreseted

JULY 17

Possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia (methamphetamine pipe) 100 block U.S. 27, Clermont; unreadable Florida tag, suspicious behavior by two individuals at a convenience store, arrested

