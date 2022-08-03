CLERMONT POLICE DEPARTMENT
JULY 21
Recovered missing person, 10,000 block Hartle Groves Place; missing person recovered at location
DWLS and Violation of probation, State Road 50 and Magnolia Point Boulevard, arrested for driving with a suspended license, violating probation
Criminal mischief, 3000 block Magnolia Petal Court, property damage reported
Stolen vehicle, 300 block Nautica Mile Drive, vehicle taken from location
Theft, 1000 block State Road 50, property taken from location
Resisting without violence, Ridgetop Lane and Hilltop Lane, arrested
Disorderly intoxication, resisting without violence, violation of probation, arrested
JULY 25
Warrant, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, arrested on active warrant
Narcotics and leaving scene of an accident, Citrus Tower Boulevard and U.S. 27, possession of methamphetamine, leaving scene of accident, arrested
LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 22
Fraudulent use of credit card, 600 block Black Eagle Drive, Groveland; arrested
Possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams), controlled substance (methamphetamine), North Main Avenue and Crittendon Street; traffic stop leads to discovery of marijuana and methamphetamine, arrested
JULY 23
DUI, neglect of a child, reckless driving, 700 East Myers Boulevard, Mascotte; arrested
Aggravated assault with deadly weapon, U.S. 27 and Florida Turnpike, Groveland; victim followed offender who had pointed a firearm at victim, arrested
Possession controlled substance (cannabis), weapon (carry concealed firearm), 26,000 block State Road 33; traffic stop leads to drug search where marijuana was discovered, as was a 9mm pistol, arrested
Operating vehicle while driver’s license revoked (habitual offender), 300 block Kent Street, Groveland; arrested
Juvenile pick up order, grand theft auto, Groveland; arrested
Grand theft auto, flee and elude wanton disregard, learner license must be accompanied by adult, 1200 block Greater Eagle Court, Groveland; report of stolen pickup truck out of Mascotte spotted, driver sped to avoid being stopped, eventually found hiding in retention pond, arrested
Driving with a license revoked with property damage or personal injury, Obrien Road and State Road 19, Groveland; traffic stop leads to arrest, discovery that license revoked for 180 days starting April 7, 2022, arrested
JULY 24
Criminal use of personal identification information, no valid driver’s license, providing false name to law enforcement, Sunset Avenue and Thomas Street, Mascotte; arrested
Trespass after warning, violation of no contact order, aggravated stalking, 15,000 block Vinola Drive, Montverde; ex-husband videotaped driving past property, footage of him coming to front door and knocking, also yelled at victim; offender was recently released from Lake County jail for twice violating court orders, taken into custody.
Operating vehicle while driver’s license revoked (habitual offender), 600 block East Broad Street, Groveland; arrested
Possession of controlled substance (cocaine), Lake Avenue and State Road 50, Groveland; arrested
Burglary to occupied dwelling with battery, Groveland; offender turned self in, arrested
JULY 25
Driving under the influence, property damage, Sunset Ridge Drive and Elmhurst, Mascotte; defendant struck another vehicle, mailbox, utility box, refused to take sobriety tests, arrested
DUI (third conviction outside 10 years, U.S. 27 and Roper Boulevard, Clermont; two-vehicle crash, defendant appeared intoxicated and later admitted to drinking vodka, refused to take sobriety test, arrested
JULY 26
Warrant, 200 block East Chester Street, Minneola; warrant for taking merchandise without paying, arrested
Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, resisting without violence, 1600 block Hammock Ridge Road and U.S. 27, Clermont; high rate of speed of vehicle traveling southbound on Citrus Tower Boulevard ends up with loss of control, hitting curb four times. Driver also struck a tree. By time officer(s) arrived, driver turned and began driving northbound on Citrus Tower Boulevard at high speed. Abandoned vehicle at intersection of Hammock Ridge Road and U.S. 27, tried to leap wall, detained; search revealed methamphetamine (field tested positive), also had on a firearm, arrested
DWLS, DUI (third or more offense), refusal to submit to breath analysis, Citrus Tower Boulevard and Ridge Way, Clermont; arrested
JULY 27
DUI (first offense), Hancock Road and Greater Pines Boulevard, Clermont; arrested
DUI, leaving scene of accident, Pagonia Road, Clermont; two hit and run incidents, one at State Road 50 and Citrus Tower Boulevard, and another at State Road 50 and Magnolia Point, led to response from law enforcement who were told a white SUV was the vehicle in question. A short while later a report came in about a suspicious person who matched description of suspect, who appeared to be intoxicated, arrested
Driving while license suspended (habitual offender-DUI), Citrus Tower Boulevard and U.S. 27, Clermont; operator of an orange-colored lawnmower (without orange safety triangle) cross highway, arrested
No valid driver’s license, East Myers Boulevard and North Sunset Avenue, Mascotte; traffic stop reveals non-native driving without driver’s license; law enforcement also detected smell of alcohol on breath of suspect who failed sobriety test, arrested
Possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia, driving unregistered motor vehicle, East Side Driver and State Road 50, Groveland; suspect driving gray moped without license plate leads to traffic stop. Groveland K9 unit called to scene, detected crystal methamphetamine, glass pipe; second pipe found during search of moped, arrested
JULY 28
Juvenile pick up order, armed burglary to unoccupied conveyance, grand theft of firearm, 10,000 block Vista Pines Loop, Clermont; suspect being sought
Armed trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm and ammunition by convicted felon, flee to elude, resisting without violence, DWLSR, Magnolia Pointe Boulevard and State Road 50, Clermont; traffic stop leads to escape in vehicle through a playground occupied by children playing sports, spotted by another law enforcement officer, suspect jumped out of vehicle and ran. Ultimately surrendered. A witness saw suspect throw a backpack underneath vehicle before fleeing, which was recovered. Inside were were a weapon and ammunition, and drugs/paraphernalia. Also inside were three cell phones, approximately $994 in currency and a digital scale; arrested, with recommendation be held without bond.