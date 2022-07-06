CLERMONT POLICE DEPARTMENT
JUNE 24
DUI, Grand Avenue and Northridge Boulevard, arrested
Domestic battery, 500 block East Desoto Street, arrested
Vehicle burglaries, Aruba Boulevard and Hartwood Marsh Road, arrested for numerould burglaries
JUNE 25
Trespass, 700 block West Desoto Street, trespassed from location
Vandalism and interference with firefighters in performance of duty, 10,000 block State Road 50, Arrested for destroying firefighter equipment and interfering with firefighters in their performance of duty
Warrant, U.S. 27 and Hartwood Marsh Road, arrested
JUNE 26
Found property, 700 block East Desoto Street, property found at location
Recovered stolen vehicle, 700 block Roane Road, officers recovered stolen vehicle
DUI, State Road 50 and Bloxam Avenue, arrested
LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JUNE 23
DUI, 12th Street and West Minnehaha Avenue, Clermont; responding to single vehicle accident, driver given and failed field sobriety exercise. Breathalyzer tested was .176 and .173, arrested and transported to Lake County Jail.
JUNE 24
Possession of controlled substance (THC wax), First Avenue and Florida Avenue, Groveland; initially stopped failure to burn headlight during inclement weather. Smell of marijuana, no medical ID card, syringe located and tested positive for THC, arrested
JUNE 27
DUI, flee or attempt to elude law enforcement, driving while license revoked, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, refusal to submit to breath, urine or blood test, 20 block Lake Jackson Drive, Mascotte; speed of 50 mph in 40 mph zone prompted traffic stop, but driver refused to stop and seen tossing cans of beer out the passenger window; driver pulled into driveway, ordered out of vehicle. Eyes bloodshot, speech slurred, strong odor of alcohol detected emitting from breath and body. D.A.V.I.D. report indicated habitual offender, arrested
Burglary to unoccupied conveyance, 16,000 block Sweet Iris Street, Clermont; a neighbor saw two juveniles were alleged to have entered an unlocked vehicle and remove item (victim stated nothing of value taken). Juveniles later seen by homeowner via Ring doorbell enter into the garage. Juveniles asked for water, told no. Homeowner then saw juveniles enter a neighbor’s car and yelled at them to exit vehicle. Juveniles ran. Camera footage aided law enforcement to identify alleged juveniles, later revealed having fled from Lifestreams Behavioral Facility (and who had earlier been reported as missing). Both taken into DCF custody.
JUNE 28
Possession of controlled substance (cocaine), State Road 50 and County Road 455, Clermont; broken tail light, burnt out lightbulb not illuminating tag, leads to traffic stop. Due to driver’s behavior, consent was asked and given to vehicle search, where baggies containing white powdery substanced (later tested and proven to be cocaine) located. Driver denied knowledge and stated he had borrowed car. Owner contacted and came to scene. Stated several times it was not property of the driver, but that of a late boyfriend. Owner arrested.
DWLSR, DUI, Citrus Tower Boulevard and Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont; non-operable tag light led to traffic stop. Odor of burnt marijuana detected. Only offered an ID card, no driver’s license. D.A.V.I.D. report indicated driver had license suspended for earlier DUI conviction. Vehicle search also located open vodka bottle. Arrested
JUNE 30
Grand theft auto, Sunset Lane and Hooks Street, Clermont; suspect took a parent’s car without permission, who reported the vehicle as stolen. Arrested
Possession of drug paraphernalia, retail theft (second offense), 200 block East Myers Boulevard, Mascotte; Retail store employee contacted law enforcement, who found the suspect in a field behind the store, with alleged stolen items. Suspect’s behavior led to search, which revealed drug paraphernalia. Arrested
JULY 1
DUI, possession of cannabis; possession of drug paraphernalia, 900 block East Myers Boulevard, Mascotte; Traveling 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, as well as swerving, leads to traffic stop. Smell of alcohol detected. Search of vehicle (permission granted) leads to discovery of marijuana, drug paraphernalia. Arrested