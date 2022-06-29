CLERMONT POLICE DEPARTMENT
JUNE 21
Found property, 100 block of U.S. 27, property found at location
LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JUNE 17
Fleeing to elude law enforcement, no driver’s license/never had one, 500 block Black Eagle Drive, Groveland; LEO alerted by store clerks at a convenience station that subjects in a vehicle had stolen items from store. Upon being spotted, suspect accelerated away from C-store, reaching 95 MPH in 55 MPH zone on State Road 50. Attempt by Clermont PD unsuccessful. Vehicle eventually located at Groveland address, matched description, as well as license tag, driver arrested
JUNE 18
DUI, Old County Road 50 and Lake Boulevard, Mascotte; LEO responded to single vehicle crash; operator of vehicle refused to take sobriety test, transported to Lake County Jail
JUNE 19
DUI (third offense outside 10 years), East Myers Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue, Mascotte; driver spotted in convenience store parking lot, door ajar; failed sobriety test. Issued summons, license seized
JUNE 20
DUI, State Road 19 and U.S. 27, Groveland; arrested
PETIT THEFT (second degree, third offense), 700 block State Road 50, Clermont; suspect did not scan item before placing in bag, arrested
JUNE 21
Possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia, loitering and prowling, resisting officer without violence, 40 block West Myers Boulevard, Mascotte; suspect spotted in parking lot of a closed business, was tense and aggravated when questioned, refused to cooperate, body search turned up a glass pipe with residue
Grand theft, Timber Village and State Road 50, Groveland; suspect found driving a stolen golf cart; victim had video footage of subject(s) who stole cart. When stopped and questioned, suspect stated golf cart belonged to his mother. Read Miranda right. Stated he knew the cart was stolen but he was not the thief and named who he claimed was the thief
Possession of marijuana (more than 20g), with intent to sell, 500 block West Broad Street, Groveland; traffic stop leads to vehicle search following detection of smoked marijuana; reveals several plastic bags with varying amounts of marijuana and currency totaling $1,222.67
Grand theft motor vehicle, fleeing to elude with wanton disregard for safety, aggravated battery on LEO, no driver’s license (never had one), Autoplex Lane, State Road 50, Clermont; stolen vehicle entered intersection of State Road 50 and Magnolia Pointe Boulevard. Chase ensued with driver striking a patrol car, then drove eastbound in westbound lane. Driver needed to be subdued.
Burglary to unoccupied residence, burglary to unoccupied conveyance, grand theft, 13,000 block Montevista Road, Clermont; surveillance video showed suspect entered onto property and made entry into a pickup truck before starting up golf cart valued at more than $8,000 and left property; also in truck was approximately $300 in beer; arrested
JUNE 22
DUI (first offense), 900 block West Myers Boulevard, Mascotte; traffic stop for speeding 69 in a 45 mph zone led to field sobriety test in which driver failed