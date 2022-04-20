APRIL 8
Criminal mischief, 1000 block 12th Street, arrested for criminal mischief
Warrant, 1000 block Scott Street, arrested on active warrant
Retail theft, 4000 block U.S. 27, items taken without paying
Narcotics, Citrus Tower Boulevard and U.S. 27, arrested for possession of methamphetamine
Narcotics, Bloxam Avenue and State Road 50, subjects arrested for possession of marijuana
DUI, Summit Greens Boulevard and State Road 50, arrested driving under the influence
APRIL 9
Threats, 700 block Lakeview Point Drive, arrested for sending threatening messages
Trespass, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subject trespassed from location
Narcotics, Bloxam Avenue and State Road 50, subjects arrested for possession of a controlled substance
DUI and resisting arrest without violence, 600 block U.S. 27, arrested for driving under the influence and resisting arrest without violence
Narcotics, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting arrest without violence, Oakley Seaver Boulevard and River Birch Court, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting arrest without violence
APRIL 10
Retail theft, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, items taken without paying
Grand theft, 2000 block State Road 50, property taken from location
Recovered stolen vehicle, 10,000 block Max Hooks Road and State Road 50, officers recovered vehicle at location
Retail theft, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subject arrested for retail theft
Warrant, Northridge Boulevard and Citrus Tower Boulevard, arrested on active warrant
APRIL 12
Stolen vehicle, 1000 block Northridge Boulevard, subjects arrested for motor vehicle theft
Residential burglary, 10,000 block Hartle Groves Road, property taken from location
Vehicle burglary, Timbervale Trail and Breawood Drive, property taken from vehicle
DWSL, Grand Highway and State Road 50, arrested driving with suspended license
Vehicle burglary, 3000 block Buoy Circle, property taken from unsecured vehicle
APRIL 13
Aggravated battery, 1000 block U.S. 27, aggravated battery reported at location
Suspicious incident, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, suspicious incident reported at location
Lewd and lascivious, Waterfront Park vicinity, a lewd and lascivious behavior reported at location
Retail theft, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subject arrested for retail theft
Warrant, 1000 block Linton Court, arrested on active warrant
Overdose, 4000 block U.S. 27, officers responded to overdose at location
Domestic battery, 3000 block Glenford Drive, arrested for domestic battery
APRIL 14
Retail theft, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subject arrested for retail theft
Suicidal threats, 1000 block Legendary Boulevard, suicidal threat reported at location
Information, 1000 block State Road 50, officers responded to alarm at location
Found property, 1000 block State Road 50, property found at location
DWLS and warrant, State Road 50 and County Road 455, subject arrested driving with license suspended, and arrested on active warrant
Burglary, 900 block Braewood Drive, officers responded to alarm at house under construction