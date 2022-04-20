APRIL 8

Criminal mischief, 1000 block 12th Street, arrested for criminal mischief

Warrant, 1000 block Scott Street, arrested on active warrant

Retail theft, 4000 block U.S. 27, items taken without paying

Narcotics, Citrus Tower Boulevard and U.S. 27, arrested for possession of methamphetamine

Narcotics, Bloxam Avenue and State Road 50, subjects arrested for possession of marijuana

DUI, Summit Greens Boulevard and State Road 50, arrested driving under the influence

 

APRIL 9

Threats, 700 block Lakeview Point Drive, arrested for sending threatening messages

Trespass, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subject trespassed from location

Narcotics, Bloxam Avenue and State Road 50, subjects arrested for possession of a controlled substance

DUI and resisting arrest without violence, 600 block U.S. 27, arrested for driving under the influence and resisting arrest without violence

Narcotics, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting arrest without violence, Oakley Seaver Boulevard and River Birch Court, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting arrest without violence

 

APRIL 10

Retail theft, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, items taken without paying

Grand theft, 2000 block State Road 50, property taken from location

Recovered stolen vehicle, 10,000 block Max Hooks Road and State Road 50, officers recovered vehicle at location

Retail theft, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subject arrested for retail theft

Warrant, Northridge Boulevard and Citrus Tower Boulevard, arrested on active warrant

 

APRIL 12

Stolen vehicle, 1000 block Northridge Boulevard, subjects arrested for motor vehicle theft

Residential burglary, 10,000 block Hartle Groves Road, property taken from location

Vehicle burglary, Timbervale Trail and Breawood Drive, property taken from vehicle

DWSL, Grand Highway and State Road 50, arrested driving with suspended license

Vehicle burglary, 3000 block Buoy Circle, property taken from unsecured vehicle

 

APRIL 13

Aggravated battery, 1000 block U.S. 27, aggravated battery reported at location

Suspicious incident, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, suspicious incident reported at location

Lewd and lascivious, Waterfront Park vicinity, a lewd and lascivious behavior reported at location

Retail theft, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subject arrested for retail theft

Warrant, 1000 block Linton Court, arrested on active warrant

Overdose, 4000 block U.S. 27, officers responded to overdose at location

Domestic battery, 3000 block Glenford Drive, arrested for domestic battery

 

APRIL 14

Retail theft, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subject arrested for retail theft

Suicidal threats, 1000 block Legendary Boulevard, suicidal threat reported at location

Information, 1000 block State Road 50, officers responded to alarm at location

Found property, 1000 block State Road 50, property found at location

DWLS and warrant, State Road 50 and County Road 455, subject arrested driving with license suspended, and arrested on active warrant

Burglary, 900 block Braewood Drive, officers responded to alarm at house under construction 

