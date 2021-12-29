DEC. 17

Theft, 1000 block Northridge Boulevard, property taken from location

Narcotics, U.S. 27 and Citrus Tower Boulevard, arrested for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia

Narcotics, Emil Jahna Road and State Road 60, arrested for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and controlled substances

 

DEC. 18

Death, 3000 block Fairwaters Court, no sign of foul play

Business burglary, 1000 block Oakley Seaver Drive, front door broken, items taken

DUI, 2000 block State Road 50, arrested driving under the influence

 

DEC. 21

AOA, State Road 50 and Oakley Seaver Drive, officer assisted another agency at location

Disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest without violence, 1000 block State Road 50 West, arrested for disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest without violence.

 

Recommended for you