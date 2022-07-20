CLERMONT POLICE DEPARTMENT
JULY 8
Information, 10,000 block State Road 50, information reported at location
Possession of crack cocaine, heroin, drug paraphernalia, East Avenue and Oak Street, Clermont; arrested
Warrant, 600 block Villa Court, arrested
Battery, 2000 block U.S. 27, battery reported at location
Recovered missing person, 500 block of West Osceola Street, officers recovered missing person at location
Disorderly intoxication, assault/battery on law enforcement, 400 block Sheldon Place, Clermont; law enforcement responded to a report of battery that proved unfounded; person who reported battery became belligerent and eventually attacked officers; arrested
DUI, State Road 50 and Eighth St., arrested
JULY 9
DUI, Grand Avenue and U.S. 27, arrested
DUI, 190 block U.S. 27, Clermont; law enforcement respond to a vehicle crash, refused to cooperate, arrested
JULY 10
Robbery by sudden snatching, 2000 block U.S. 27, subject took property from person
Suspicious incident, 10,000 block County Road 455, officer reported suspicious incident at location
JULY 11
Trespass, resisting arrest without violence, 400 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, trespassed from location, arrested
Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, tramadol hydrochloride), drug paraphernalia, Magnolia Pointe Boulevard and State Road 50, lack of operational tag light leads to traffic stop, drug search, arrest
JULY12
Trespass, 2000 block U.S. 27, subject trespassed from location
Missing person, 500 block West Osceola Street, family member reported missing person
Fraud, 1000 block State Road 50, fraudulent activity reported on an account
Trespass, 700 block State Road 50, subject trespassed from location
Narcotics, Bloxam Avenue and Hooks Street, arrested for possession of cocaine
Suicidal threats, 800 block Summit Greens Boulevard, person reported making suicidal threats
Grand theft, 2000 block U.S. 27, property taken from location
Aggravated assault, Grand Highway and U.S. 27, aggravated assault reported at location
LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 7
Possession of controlled substances (methamphetamine, cannabis), drug paraphernalia, East Myers Boulevard and Midway Avenue, Mascotte; arrested
Possession of controlled substances (methamphetamine, heroin), DWLR (habitual traffic offender) 16,000 block State Road 50, Clermont; both subjects arrested
Trafficking cocaine, 300 block East Broad Street, Groveland, arrested
JULY 8
Grand theft, motor, fraudulent use of credit card, 1600 block Gopher Tree Street, Mascotte; suspects arrested
JULY 9
Possession of firearm by felon, resisting arrest without violence, 200 block West Broad Street, Groveland; arrested
DUI (with property damage), leaving scene of a crash, child neglect, 6000 block Pine Bluff Lane, Mascotte; arrested
JULY 10
DUI (first offense), Libby Road No. 3, Groveland; arrested
DUI (first offense), U.S. 27 and Citrus Tower Boulevard; arrested
JULY 12
Warrant, fleeing/attempting to elude with lights and siren, DWLSR, Division Street and State Road 50, Groveland; operator of motor vehicle (motorcycle) riding without helmet allowed law enforcement officer to recognize driver, license check showed license suspended, driver eluded effort to be stopped, later spotted by another officer, stopped and arrested
DWLSR, Division Street and State Road 50, Groveland; expired tag of U-Haul (from Arizona) led to traffic stop, license check revealed license suspended and revoked due to DUI in 2012, arrested
JULY 14
Warrant, grand theft from dwelling, burglary to occupied dwelling, 9000 block Oglethorpe Driver, Groveland; stole money (between $160-180) from victim; suspect later returned and tried to break in by cutting backdoor screen. Suspect later spotted in Groveland, arrested.
Burglary to occupied building, resisting officer without violence, 16,000 block Wilkinson Drive, Clermont; suspect attempted to break into residence, refused to cooperate with law enforcement, arrested
DWLSR, 200 block Bloxam Ave., Clermont; driver known to officer was spotted operating a vehicle, license revoked since 2021 for two years, arrested
Possession of controlled substances (cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana), Groveland; active interdiction patrol in the area of State Road 19 and U.S. 27, officer noted operator of vehicle not wearing seatbelt, plus vehicle had broken windshield, was driving while license suspended, vehicle had a seize order tag, odor of marijuana, probably search conducted located white crystal-like substance as well as white powder, both field tested for methamphetamine, cocaine; marijuan not field tested, arrested