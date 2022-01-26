JANUARY 18

Flee to elude, Lake Boulevard and State Road 50, subject fled during attempted traffic stop

Narcotics, 12th Street and Lakeshore Drive, arrested for possession of marijuana

 

JANUARY 19 

Warrant, 10,000 block State Road 50, arrested on active warrant

Domestic battery, 3000 block Doune Way, arrested for domestic battery

Sexual battery, 1000 block Hammock Ridge, a reported sexual battery at location

Narcotics, Skyridge road and Northridge Road, arrested for possession on marijuana

 

JANUARY 20

Traffic crash, Hancock Road and Old State Road 50, crash involved a pedestrian fatality

Death, 500 block Chestnut Street, no sign of foul play

Grand theft, 1000 block Sandy Grove Avenue, items taken from location without paying

Domestic battery, 3000 block White Blossom Lane, subject arrested for domestic battery

 

JANUARY 21

Criminal mischief, 1000 block Bowman Street, property damage at location

DUI, Bloxam Avenue and State Road 50, arrested for driving under the influence

DUI, Hartle Road and Good Hearth Boulevard, arrested for driving under the influence

 

JANUARY 22

Stolen vehicle, 200 block Hunter Street, vehicle taken from location

DUI, Millholland Drive and State Road 50, arrested for driving under the influence

DUI, Citrus Tower Boulevard and State Road 50, arrested for driving under the influence

DUI, Hancock Road and Johns Lake Road, arrested for driving under the influence

 

JANUARY 23

Domestic battery, 800 block East Minnehaha Avenue, arrested for domestic battery

Domestic battery, resisting without violence, narcotics, and trespass after warning, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, arrested for domestic battery, resisting without violence, possession of marijuana, and trespass after warning

 

 

