JANUARY 18
Flee to elude, Lake Boulevard and State Road 50, subject fled during attempted traffic stop
Narcotics, 12th Street and Lakeshore Drive, arrested for possession of marijuana
JANUARY 19
Warrant, 10,000 block State Road 50, arrested on active warrant
Domestic battery, 3000 block Doune Way, arrested for domestic battery
Sexual battery, 1000 block Hammock Ridge, a reported sexual battery at location
Narcotics, Skyridge road and Northridge Road, arrested for possession on marijuana
JANUARY 20
Traffic crash, Hancock Road and Old State Road 50, crash involved a pedestrian fatality
Death, 500 block Chestnut Street, no sign of foul play
Grand theft, 1000 block Sandy Grove Avenue, items taken from location without paying
Domestic battery, 3000 block White Blossom Lane, subject arrested for domestic battery
JANUARY 21
Criminal mischief, 1000 block Bowman Street, property damage at location
DUI, Bloxam Avenue and State Road 50, arrested for driving under the influence
DUI, Hartle Road and Good Hearth Boulevard, arrested for driving under the influence
JANUARY 22
Stolen vehicle, 200 block Hunter Street, vehicle taken from location
DUI, Millholland Drive and State Road 50, arrested for driving under the influence
DUI, Citrus Tower Boulevard and State Road 50, arrested for driving under the influence
DUI, Hancock Road and Johns Lake Road, arrested for driving under the influence
JANUARY 23
Domestic battery, 800 block East Minnehaha Avenue, arrested for domestic battery
Domestic battery, resisting without violence, narcotics, and trespass after warning, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, arrested for domestic battery, resisting without violence, possession of marijuana, and trespass after warning