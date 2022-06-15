CLERMONT POLICE DEPARTMENT
JUNE 2
Driving While License Suspended, County Road 455 and State Road 50, arrested
Domestic battery and aggravated assault, 900 block Brogden Drive, arrested
Sex offense, 1000 block Shorecrest Circle, sex offense reported at location
DUI and narcotics, 700 block West Montrose Street, subjects arrested for DUI, possession of cocaine and marijuana
JUNE 3
Domestic aggravated battery, 3000 block U.S. 27, domestic aggravated battery reporter
DUI, 2000 block State Road 50, arrested
Narcotics, Hancock Road and Northridge Boulevard, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia
Violation of probation, Hancock Road and Northridge Boulevard, arrested
JUNE 4
Battery and trespass, 2000 block U.S. 27, response to a battery, subject trespassed from location
JUNE 5
Warrant, Citrus Tower Boulevard and U.S. 27, arrested
Exposure, 300 block Third Street, arrested for exposure of sexual organs
JUNE 7
Information, 1000 block U.S. 27
Missing person, 500 block West Osceola Street, family member reported missing
LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JUNE 2
Operating while driver’s license revoked for habitual traffic offender, 16,000 block State Road 50, Clermont, arrested and transported to Lake County Jail without incident
Grand theft of motor vehicle, 7000 block Paradise Way, Clermont, family member (who is trespassed from property but was given permission to enter) took car without permission; vehicle reported stolen, family member returned car, placed under arrest and transported to Lake County Jail without incident.
JUNE 3
Possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, 900 block Jan Mar Court, Minneola; vehicle parked in front of closed business, investigation detected several clear plastic baggies containing a crystal-like substance, other baggies detected containing a white residue. A wood box was also detected, containing two glass smoking devices that had burnt residue, as well as numerous needles inside the box
Warrant, criminal mischief, 2000 block Newtown Road, Groveland; bb gun used to damage window, screen; damage assessed approximately $2000
Possession of controlled substance (cocaine), 700 block State Road 50, Clermont
Possession of controlled substance (oxycodone), drug paraphernalia, South Bay Street and Chesley Avenue, Eustis; subject arrested lives in Clermont
JUNE 4
Possession of controlled substance (cocaine), Grand Highway and State Road 50, Clermont
Possession with intent to sell (methamphetamine), Hancock Road and North Ridge Boulevard, Clermont; female subject (the driver) arrested has Minneola address, while male companion is address unknown. Vehicle was stopped for moving violation and female’s nervous behavior led to K-9 sniff, which turned out positive. Controlled substance, along with several plastic baggies (with no drug residue) discovered. Both arrested and transported to Lake County Jail.
Possession of controlled substance: ecstasy, methamphetamine, marijuana (over 20 grams), providing false name, North Hancock Road and North Ridge Boulevard, Clermont
JUNE 5
Retail grand theft, 500 block U.S. 27, Clermont; subject at Walmart self-checkout hiding items from being scanned
Exposure of sexual organs (second offense), 140 East Ave., Clermont; suspect observed minors, then unzipped pants to expose penis. Guardian of minors began yelling and threatening to call law enforcement. Suspect fled and went into Lake Minneola, hiding under a dock, where he was located
JUNE 6
Grand theft auto, no driver’s license (never had one), Villa City and Green Branch Boulevard, Groveland; Juvenile who lives in Clermont stole a vehicle, eluded law enforcement, even after stop sticks deflated two tires; a passenger was released to mother’s custody while driver was transported to Lake County Jail
Flee/elude from a marked vehicle with lights and siren, resisting officer without violence, 6000 block State Road 50, Groveland; Reckless driving call led to pursuit; alcohol was smelled on breath, an open beer can was spotted by officer. After being stopped, driver fled the scene upon hearing backup was being called.
DUI (second offense, Reckless driving, leaving scene of accident involving injury, DWLS, Grand Highway and State Road 50, Clermont; driver and passenger flee scene where suspect’s vehicle rear ended full-size pickup truck, causing the truck to flip and land on its roof. When captured, the driver’s breath contained the odor of alcoholic beverages, plus speech was slurred and he could not maintain balance, nearly falling multiple times.
JUNE 7
Warrant, fake and fraudulent insurance claim, 1000 block Blarney Street, Minneola; arrested for filing false insurance claim re: broken windshield
Fraud (food stamp EBT card), Possession of controlled substance (Alprozolam), possession of drug paraphernalia (glass pipe) Driving while license suspended or revoked, 100 block Blett Street, Mascotte
Burglary (unoccupied dwelling, no forced entry), possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a drug without prescription, 7000 block American Way, Groveland; burglary to unoccupied vehicle, items taken, search reveals cocaine, possession of prescribed medicine but no prescription on person.
Criminal mischief, battery on law enforcement official, 10,000 block Alameda Alma, Clermont; juvenile broke residential window, chased away by occupant. Located by LEO, suspect not able to articulate, provide given name, and swearing. Struck an officer
JUNE 8
DUI, Alpine Street and East Myers Boulevard, Groveland