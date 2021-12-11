DEC. 2

Domestic aggravated assault, 3000 block of Westerham Drive, arrested for domestic aggravated assault

Animal complaint, 10,000 block State Road 50 East, animal complaint at this location

Flee to elude, Grand Highway and State Road 50, vehicle fled from officers during attempted traffic stop

DEC. 8

Fraud, 700 block State Road 50 East, fraudulent transaction at location

Theft, 100 block Hammock Ridge Road, theft reported at location

Stolen vehicle, 700 block East Desoto Street, vehicle taken from location

Recommended for you