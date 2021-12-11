DEC. 2
Domestic aggravated assault, 3000 block of Westerham Drive, arrested for domestic aggravated assault
Animal complaint, 10,000 block State Road 50 East, animal complaint at this location
Flee to elude, Grand Highway and State Road 50, vehicle fled from officers during attempted traffic stop
DEC. 8
Fraud, 700 block State Road 50 East, fraudulent transaction at location
Theft, 100 block Hammock Ridge Road, theft reported at location
Stolen vehicle, 700 block East Desoto Street, vehicle taken from location